A Massachusetts liquor store is happy to be reopened after an individual drove through its front doors Saturday morning before helping themselves to drinks and food inside. Rapid Liquors in Stoneham delayed its opening Saturday after an individual drove through the store’s front doors around 1 a.m. After crashing, the driver of the car walked around the store and drank beer, smoked a cigar and ate a bag of chips before the Stoneham Police Department arrived and arrested them, the store wrote on Facebook.

STONEHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO