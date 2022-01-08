ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Governor Greg Abbott announces re-election in McAllen

By Kaylee Olivas, Victoria Lopez
 1 day ago

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made an appearance at the Hispanic Leadership Summit on Jan. 8 to officially announce his re-election campaign.

“We need a proven winner who will fight to secure the future of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why, today, I am here in the Rio Grande Valley to officially announce my re-election to run for your Governor of the great state of Texas.”

Before jumping into his future promises, Governor Abbott reflected on his completed promises such as funding more than $2 billion in RGV roadways, providing the Texas A&M Higher Education Center in McAllen, and implementing a Level 1 Trauma Center in Hidalgo County.

Governor Abbott also stated that as of December, “more people in Hidalgo County had a job than ever before in Texas history.”

Governor Abbott plans to continue fighting for each of the above causes while also adding to his list of priorities.

He plans to secure the workforce for the next generation by providing a quality education for Valley children.

In 2019, Texas increased public education by more than $5 billion per biennium. Governor Abbott went to say that in 2021, even more was added, and he plans to continue adding more funds.

“But education is about more than funding. It’s about strategies that deliver results. We created math and reading academies. And we are rewarding schools based on the results they produce,” commented Governor Abbott.

Aside from education, Governor Abbott also wants to implement a “compact partnership with senior citizens.” He said after years of working their way to a well-deserved retirement that senior citizens shouldn’t have to struggle to make ends meet.

The compact Governor Abbott is looking to create if re-elected will reduce senior citizen living costs, increase their safety, and improve access to senior programs.

Governor Abbott also plans to continue with border wall security and development.

Texas has provided $3 billion for the state to secure the border and added 15 laws cracking down on human trafficking, according to Governor Abbott.

Finishing out his campaign announcement, Governor Abbott told everyone to keep in mind that, “it’s more than safety that is at stake this re-election. Our very freedom is on the ballot.”

Election primaries are slated to take place in March with election day set for November 8.

