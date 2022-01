The Pittsburgh Penguins (20-8-5) have won 10 in a row, and they’ve cut through opponents like a buzzsaw, at least when necessary. The Penguins have won the first period in eight of their last nine games, so good starts have been a cornerstone to their charge up the Metro Division standings. They continue a six-game road trip against the Dallas Stars (16-12-2) at the American Airlines Arena.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO