Jordan Davis explains new nickname Georgia players have for Bryce Young

By Adam Spencer
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Davis and the Georgia Bulldogs’ defense didn’t do a great job of stopping Alabama QB Bryce Young in the SEC Championship Game. The Heisman Trophy winner only ran 3 times for 40 yards, but he did score a touchdown as a runner. And, he kept several plays alive with his...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Georgia’s 340-pound DL Jordan Davis admits conditioning was off against Alabama

The 340-pound presence of Georgia nose guard Jordan Davis was impactful enough to win the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player. He regularly swallows two offensive linemen at a time, changing the math for the Bulldog front seven that’s had such a big season. Alabama clearly had a plan for him in the 41-24 Crimson Tide win back in the Dec. 4 SEC title game. Cranking up the tempo visibly gassed the full-framed lineman on a day Georgia failed to record a sack for the first time in more than two seasons.
The Spun

Bryce Young Reveals What Mac Jones Told Him Before Title Game

Last season, Bryce Young watched Mac Jones lead Alabama to a national title. Now, it’s Young’s turn to show the world that he can be the starting quarterback on a championship team. During this Saturday’s news conference, Young was asked if he’s heard from any former Alabama quarterbacks...
On3.com

Nakobe Dean compares Bryce Young to other SEC quarterbacks Georgia has faced

The last time Nakobe Dean and the Georgia Bulldogs faced Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, things went about as poorly as they could have. Alabama entered as an underdog in the SEC Championship game against Georgia, as the Bulldogs were undefeated at the time and had won the SEC regular-season title. Despite Georgia jumping out to an early lead, Young began to pick apart the Bulldogs top-ranked defense as early as the second quarter, and Alabama finished the contest with a 41-24 rout. Young completed 26 of his 44 passing attempts, good for 421 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, 40 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Dean, a Georgia linebacker, sang high praise for Young on Saturday, just days before a rematch with the Crimson Tide in the national title game.
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals why Bryce Young could double-up against Georgia

As Alabama and Georgia continue preparations for Monday’s game, the final predications continue to come down from college football experts. ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum joined the First Take cast Friday morning to discuss the upcoming national championship, breaking down what has changed from Bryce Young since the SEC Championship in early December.
247Sports

Alabama QB Bryce Young speaks on losing John Metchie

Alabama won the SEC Championship game over Georgia, but it lost an important player in the process. Wide receiver John Metchie went down with a torn ACL. It’s been a sizable loss for quarterback Bryce Young, but he adjusted without him. “I mean, Metchie is someone that you just...
FanSided

Mac Jones gives Bryce Young simple message ahead of National Championship Game

Ahead of the National Championship Game, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young received some advice from former teammate Mac Jones. The Alabama Crimson Tide are in position to win their second consecutive CFP National Championship this Monday, thanks to the season-long play by quarterback Bryce Young. The sophomore’s play not only helped him win the Heisman but helped clinch the No. 1 seed with an SEC Championship Game victory.
