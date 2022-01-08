ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, WV

Ohio Infant Fatally Beaten

WTRF- 7News
 1 day ago

CLEVELAND (AP) – Authorities say a man charged in the death of his infant son will now face an aggravated murder count after the child’s death was ruled a homicide.

The upgraded charge against Earnest Alexander was announced Friday. The 35-year-old Cleveland man initially was charged with child endangerment in the death of 3-month-old King Kai Alexander. The charge was upgraded after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled the child died of blunt force trauma.

The infant’s 29-year-old mother, Shatika Moss, is charged with felony tampering with evidence. She’s accused of deleting text messages with Alexander from her phone that are “evidence of murder,” according to court documents.

Vics
1d ago

It's bad enough that he killed his child! The mother who carried this child for 9 months tried to help him cover it up? You both need to suffer!!! RIP little angel❣

Penny Jones
1d ago

what the hello is wrong with people...some would have taken that child and loved and cared for it as their own...kill them both...after a guilty verdict...thing like this should never be able to reproduce again

Shareen Packe
1d ago

how could anyone hit a 3 month old defenseless baby ? 👶 what could he have done? cry to be feed or changed? what is the matter with some people? I just don't understand...rest in peace little one. 👶 ❤

