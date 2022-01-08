Penguins' Brock McGinn: Out with COVID-19

—- Forward Patrick Watling had a goal and an assist for the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-2 home loss to the Indy Fuel at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling. Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas made 21 saves on 25 shots for Wheeling (15-12-1-0) which has lost three consecutive games. Highlights:. The Nailers’ next...
The Hershey Bears continued their record-setting win streak against the Penguins this season, shutting them out 3-0 on Saturday at Giant Center. The win was Hershey’s sixth in a row against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the most ever for either side to begin the season series. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton dropped to 9-13-1-3 with the...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Las Vegas 4-plus years ago, he was joining what was considered a ragtag bunch of misfits, a group cast aside by their franchises and banished to the desert. Nearly every pundit predicted a last-place finish for the NHL's newest expansion team. How wrong we all...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
On Friday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Scott Burnside and Frank Seravalli discussed whether or not Frederic’s hit was worthy of a suspension. Burnside: I know Mark Messier said during the intermission last night, "Oh, you don’t know if the intent wasn’t there," but I’m not sure how you can tell that from far away.
The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
Evander Kane's tumultuous run with the San Jose Sharks is over. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday with the intent to terminate the rest of his seven-year, $49 million deal. San Jose said it made the decision because Kane breached the NHL standard player contract and the AHL's...
Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
The Oilers placed Perlini in COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports. Perlini will miss Edmonton's next two games, and the following two games have been postponed, meaning he won't play any sooner than Jan. 16. The fourth-liner has three points in 17 contests and should return to his regular role once he clears protocols.
Boeser cleared COVID-19 protocols Saturday. Boeser could return as early as Tuesday against the Panthers. The 24-year-old forward hasn't suited up since Dec. 16 against the Sharks. He's scored nine goals and 17 points through 28 games this season.
