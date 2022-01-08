ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets start Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Jarry will be in net for Saturday's game in Dallas....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Promoted, scratched Saturday

Riikola was recalled to the Penguins' active roster Saturday but won't play in Dallas, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Riikola has bounced between rosters throughout the season but has only played in five games for the Penguins. He'll serve as a depth defenseman and could slot into the lineup if any regular blueliners become unavailable in the near future.
NHL
theScore

NHL Saturday best bets: Penguins' winning streak to hit 11

Penguins (-130) @ Stars (+110) The Penguins are firing on all cylinders and enter Saturday's game as the NHL's hottest side, having won their last 10 games. In that span, they've outscored opponents 31-15 at five-on-five while controlling just under 59% of scoring chances. Complete dominance. What's scary is that...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Jarry
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To The Buccaneers Getting The 2 Seed

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin#Dallas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy