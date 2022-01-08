Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets start Saturday

Riikola was recalled to the Penguins' active roster Saturday but won't play in Dallas, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports. Riikola has bounced between rosters throughout the season but has only played in five games for the Penguins. He'll serve as a depth defenseman and could slot into the lineup if any regular blueliners become unavailable in the near future.
Penguins (-130) @ Stars (+110) The Penguins are firing on all cylinders and enter Saturday's game as the NHL's hottest side, having won their last 10 games. In that span, they've outscored opponents 31-15 at five-on-five while controlling just under 59% of scoring chances. Complete dominance. What's scary is that...
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are officially the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC playoffs following Sunday’s results. Tampa Bay defeated Carolina on Sunday, finishing the season at 13-4 on the year. Meanwhile, the Cardinals lost to the Seahawks and the 49ers took down the Rams, giving the Buccaneers the second best standing in the conference.
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
When Marc-Andre Fleury arrived in Las Vegas 4-plus years ago, he was joining what was considered a ragtag bunch of misfits, a group cast aside by their franchises and banished to the desert. Nearly every pundit predicted a last-place finish for the NHL's newest expansion team. How wrong we all...
After more than two and a half years rehabbing a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon, Klay Thompson has returned for the Golden State Warriors. It didn't take him long to get on the board, either. Less than 40 seconds into the game, Thompson came off a screen and...
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
On Friday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Scott Burnside and Frank Seravalli discussed whether or not Frederic’s hit was worthy of a suspension. Burnside: I know Mark Messier said during the intermission last night, "Oh, you don’t know if the intent wasn’t there," but I’m not sure how you can tell that from far away.
The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
