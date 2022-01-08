ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins' Jeff Carter: Returns to lineup Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Carter (not injury related) will play Saturday in Dallas. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Bryan Rust Tests Positive For COVID-19, Jeff Carter Returns For Dallas Game

PITTSBURGH, Pa./DALLAS, Tx. (KDKA) — Penguins forward Bryan Rust tested positive for COVID-19 this morning, according to head coach Mike Sullivan. Brock McGinn also tested positive for the virus on Friday. Per NHL COVID-19 protocols, they have been added to the protocol list and will sit out today’s game...
NHL
Yardbarker

No rust for Bryan Rust: Penguins forward starring since return from injury

Bryan Rust – the Pittsburgh Penguins' top pending UFA forward – is on fire. In three games back after missing more than a month of NHL action due to a lower-body injury, the native of Pontiac, Mich., has seven goals and four assists. So what’s behind his offensive...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Carter
theScore

NHL Saturday best bets: Penguins' winning streak to hit 11

Penguins (-130) @ Stars (+110) The Penguins are firing on all cylinders and enter Saturday's game as the NHL's hottest side, having won their last 10 games. In that span, they've outscored opponents 31-15 at five-on-five while controlling just under 59% of scoring chances. Complete dominance. What's scary is that...
NHL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Matt Ryan News

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be staying in Atlanta for next season. There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Ryan’s status, but head coach Arthur Smith wanted him to return when he took the job and has told both Terry Fontenot and Arthur Blank that Ryan is his quarterback for next year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
phillyvoice.com

NBA Trade Rumors: Kings making young guards available, providing avenue for Ben Simmons talks

The Sixers' Ben Simmons standoff has lasted into January 2022 for a number of reasons, but at the top of the list was a belief from the front office that more opportunities would become available over time. That belief appears to have paid off in at least one situation, with the Sacramento Kings reportedly reconsidering their untouchables in the midst of another losing season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Flyers' Nick Seeler: Returning Saturday

Cleared COVID-19 protocols and will likely play Saturday versus San Jose, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports. The defenseman had been in protocols since Monday. Seeler has yet to tally a point while averaging 12:41 of ice time in 23 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Trevor Zegras: In lineup Saturday

Zegras (undisclosed) is playing Saturday against the Rangers, Alyson Lozoff of Bally Sports West reports. Zegras required more recovery time after clearing COVID-19 protocols but is back in action Saturday. The 20-year-old has impressed in his second season, recording eight goals and 17 assists through 30 games so far.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy