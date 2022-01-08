ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Hampton man found dead in apartment; police investigating

By Trevor Metcalfe, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvMtV_0dgPC1Hn00
Police car is photographed in Norfolk, Va., on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Kristen Zeis/Daily Press/TNS

Police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was found dead in a Hampton apartment Friday evening.

Police said they received a call around 5:22 p.m. about a body found in an apartment on the 1600 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

Police found Tyrique Brandy Moore, 31, of Hampton, and pronounced him dead at the scene. Moore had been shot sometime before being discovered, according to police.

Police said they are still investigating the shooting and do not have a suspect at this time.

They are also asking for the public’s assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at (757)727–6111 or 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. They can also send their tips online at P3Tips.com .

Trevor Metcalfe, 757-222-5345, trevor.metcalfe@pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Press

Hampton police file charges against man shot by officer after baseball bat attack

Hampton Police filed charges Thursday against a man who was shot by an officer this week after he allegedly struck a police sergeant in the head with a baseball bat. Police have taken out warrants charging Christopher Clayton Rice, 30, of Newport News, with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and trespassing. The incident took place Tuesday morning at a car dealership on Mercury ...
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
2K+
Followers
683
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy