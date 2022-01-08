ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northglenn police investigate homicide

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn are investigating a homicide after the shooting death of a man in the middle of a residential street Friday night.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. in 1300 block of Regina Lane.

Police said two vehicles, a white four-door Pontiac Grand Am and a dark-colored four-door sedan, were in the roadway when shots were fired.

Both vehicles left the scene after the shooting, with the Pontiac arriving at a local hospital a short time later with a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

The Pontiac was recovered with bullet hole damage to the side rear window. The dark-colored sedan has not been located, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northglenn police at pgesi@northglenn.org or 303-450-8857.

