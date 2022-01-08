ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Next-level science: Goldfish successfully DRIVES a tiny robotic car on land!

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZdzD_0dgPAbiA00

BEER-SHEVA, Israel ( StudyFinds.org ) – A goldfish in a tiny robotic vehicle is proving that animals from different environments can still find their way around when you take them out of their comfortable habitats. A team from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev successfully taught the tiny fish to navigate in a car on land.

Researchers wanted to know if an animal’s innate navigational abilities only work in their home environments or whether these skills are universal. To test this, they attached a set of wheels under a small goldfish tank. Using a specialized camera system, they recorded and translated the fish’s movements into directions for the wheels — going forward and back and side to side.

Beware of these 5 early omicron symptoms, study says

During the experiment, the team tested whether the goldfish was really navigating the car to a certain spot by placing clearly visible targets on the wall outside the fishbowl. After a few days of learning the system, the fish could successfully move the car to the target they wanted to see up close. The fish even showed an ability to recover and get back on track after bumping into a wall or encountering fake targets on the walls.

“The study hints that navigational ability is universal rather than specific to the environment. Second, it shows that goldfish have the cognitive ability to learn a complex task in an environment completely unlike the one they evolved in. As anyone who has tried to learn how to ride a bike or to drive a car knows, it is challenging at first,” explains Shachar Givon, a PhD student in the Life Sciences Department in the Faculty of Natural Sciences, in a media release .

The findings are published in the journal Behavioural Brain Research .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Goldfish#Animals#Life Sciences#Beer Sheva#The Wtaj Newsletter
The Jewish Press

Israeli Scientists Test Goldfish’s Ability to ‘Drive a Car’

A goldfish has successfully driven a robotic car in new research conducted at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev. While this sounds fictional, it was an actual experiment to explore animal behavior. Are animals’ innate navigational abilities universal or are they restricted to their home environments? Taking the premise to...
WNYT

Goldfish trained to 'drive' robotic water tanks

It's not the typical way a goldfish travels - but this is no ordinary goldfish. It's been trained by researchers at Israel's Ben Gurion University (BGU) to 'drive' a tank on a robotic platform. The scientists say this mimics navigational skills more commonly associated with humans driving a car. The...
ENGINEERING
Government Technology

Can goldfish learn to drive vehicles?

If an Uber ride is piloted by a goldfish at some point in the future, don’t panic — the fish probably knows what it’s doing. Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel have found that one of America’s favorite pets is capable of learning how to drive.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
cw35.com

Study shows goldfish can drive... no really!

No, it's not the title of a happy-go-lucky children's book, it was the basis of a study conducted by scientists in Israel. Study shows goldfish can drive... no really! (CNN Newsource) Researchers at the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev attached a camera to a water tank with a goldfish inside,...
WILDLIFE
MotorBiscuit

Scientists Teach Goldfish How to Drive a Car: Do You Think You Can Drive Better?

Compared to most other animals, goldfish have considerably lower intelligence and a shorter memory. Also, as the titular character in the Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso said, “You know what the happiest animal in the world is? It’s a goldfish. It’s got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish.” Contrary to popular belief, though, goldfish might be more intelligent than we realized. Recently, scientists taught goldfish how to drive a car.
CARS
Phys.org

Goldfish taught to drive little land vehicle to desired targets

A team of researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has taught goldfish to pilot a tiny land vehicle. In their paper published in the journal Behavioral Brain Research the group describes the vehicle, how the fish were taught to use it and the navigational skills they displayed. Prior research...
ANIMALS
Science News

Here’s what goldfish driving ‘cars’ tell us about navigation

It might seem like a fish needs a car like — well, like a fish needs a bicycle. But a new experiment suggests that fish actually make pretty good drivers. In the experiment, several goldfish learned to drive what is essentially the opposite of a submarine — a tank of water on wheels — to destinations in a room. That these fish could maneuver on land suggests that fishes’ understanding of space and navigation is not limited to their natural environment — and perhaps has something in common with landlubber animals’ internal sense of direction, researchers report in the Feb. 15 Behavioural Brain Research.
CARS
Physics World

Matterhorn sways to a seismic beat, interstellar propulsion system remains science fiction, goldfish drives a car

The Matterhorn, an Alpine peak that straddles the border between Switzerland and Italy, is one of the most iconic mountains in the world. Isolated at the head of the Zermatt Valley, climbing the perfectly shaped mountain, which has a summit height of 4470 m above sea level, is on the to-do list of thousands of climbers – and some physicists. In 2019, an international team of scientists set out to take a closer look at the Matterhorn and installed several seismometers at different locations to record its movement. They found that despite the Matterhorn appearing like a huge immovable mass, it is in fact constantly on the move, swaying gently back and forth about once every two seconds. The researchers say that this subtle vibration, with a fundamental frequency of 0.42 Hz, is stimulated by seismic energy in the Earth originating from oceans and earthquakes, as well as – rather surprisingly – human activity. The mountain’s motion is described in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Trained Goldfish to Pilot a Tiny Land Vehicle to its Intended Destination

Researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev have successfully trained goldfish to drive a small land vehicle. Their publication in Behavioral Brain Research outlines how the fish were trained to use the vehicle, as well as their navigational skills. By swimming in specific directions in a tank fitted in place of a driver's seat, the creature may control a Fish Operated Vehicle.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Scientists can now track animals using only air

Wherever an animal goes, it leaves behind little pieces of its DNA. Sloughed off skin cells, hair follicles, bits of saliva, and droppings of feces settle into the ground or float around in bodies of water, giving a clue to researchers that a specific animal had been there long after it leaves. Now, scientists have found that such DNA is also floating around in the air—enough for them to detect those tiny traces of wafting genetic material and use them to identify which animals live in an area.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Experts Discovered Gigantic Sea Monster Tagged as Earth's Largest Animal

New findings from paleontologists suggest that the Earth's largest known animals did not come from cetaceans after all. Latest study reveals that a gigantic sea creature from a species of ichthyosaurs in the early dinosaur era evolved into the world's most enormous animal, larger than the current kings of the ocean. Such beast lived 244 million years ago and weighed 40 tons measured 60 ft from nose to tail. The prehistoric dinosaur's head alone is as long as a full-grown man.
WILDLIFE
WTAJ

WTAJ

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy