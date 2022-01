My grandmother was an incredible woman, her name was Sandra. She loved coca cola, her family and Elvis. In her early 20s she even won a contest and took a short limo ride with Elvis and got a rose from him. Pretty cool right?! She also loved things, lots and lots of things. Her home was always tidy and clean but she had a missive shipping container on her property full of stuff. I vividly remember as a girl going in it with her and being astounded at the sheer size of the thing and how much stuff she had accumulated in it.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO