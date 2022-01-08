ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 25, Shares Throwback Photo In Support Of Britney Spears

By Cassie Gill
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaFqw_0dgP9ylN00
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Lourdes Leon rocked a super sexy strapless bustier top as she shared the throwback childhood photo from the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Lourdes Leon, 25, shared the sweetest throwback photo with Britney Spears, 40. Madonna‘s eldest daughter sizzled in a leather bustier top as she held up the gem, which appeared to be taken at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards when her mom performed with the “Toxic” singer (and the iconic kiss took place between the two on-stage). Britney, then just 22, leaned down to pose with adorable Lourdes, who would have been about seven years old at the time.

The Crossroads actress was wearing the white mini “wedding dress” she wore on-stage, alongside layers of pearl necklaces. Lourdes also wore white for the occasion, copying her mom’s controversial 1984 wedding-inspired look with the “Boy Toy” belt as well as a big white bow! The 25-year-old shared the image, which was in a heart-shaped frame, in support of Britney via Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 8. She simply wrote the word “solidarity” and tagged the pop star.

Lourdes didn’t share a location, but the selfie image of her alongside the old photo was presumably taken at her or her mom’s home. The raven-haired model glowed as she showed off the brown-and-white cow print of her top, as well as the butterfly tattoos just above her chest. She appeared to be wearing light, neutral makeup — consisting of brown matte eye shadow and a nude lip — for the snap, which also showcased her bold, laminated eyebrows. Finally, she finished her look with a nose stud piercing, large hoop earrings and a gold butterfly necklace.

It’s no surprise to see Lourdes sharing a public post in support of Britney, particularly given her mom’s close relationship with the “Oops!…I Did It Again” singer. Beyond the VMA performance, Madonna also appeared as a featured guest on Brit’s 2003 song “Me Against The Music,” which served as the lead single from In The Zone (also remixed on the album by Rishi Rich). The two teamed up once again to shoot the sexy and controversial music video.

Amid Britney’s conservatorship battle, Madonna spoke out in support of Britney just four months before the legal arrangement was tossed for good. “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries,” Madonna wrote via Instagram in July. “This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!” Britney finally won the case to end her conservatorship in November 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Britney Spears
Person
Lourdes Leon
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
Elle

Britney Spears Has Unfollowed Her Sister Jamie Lynn Spears On Instagram

Pop icon Britney Spears seems to have unfollowed her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Instagram. The singer follows less than fifty people, mostly other musicians, and Jamie Lynn is no longer on the list. This is a significant moment of heightening tension in the Spears family. Since her conservatorship ended, Britney has been making more and more pointed comments online about who in her family has supported her—and who she feels failed to do so.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Music Video
SheKnows

Madonna's 6 Kids Came Together For a Full-Family Winter Photo — See Lourdes Leon, Her Twins, & More

Madonna gave her followers the photo dump from her holiday vacation that we’ve all been waiting for — a rare picture of all six of her kids together. That’s no easy feat when her adult children, Lourdes Leon, 25, and Rocco Ritchie, 21, also have to spend quality time with their dads, Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie, during the busy Christmas season. But Madonna somehow managed to pull it all off in Gstaad, Switzerland — and there’s photographic evidence. The “Vogue” singer buried the prized image in her carousel — go back to the seventh photo and that’s where you will...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
People

Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip....
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

Britney Spears Reveals The Real Reason She Hasn’t Released New Music

Britney Spears set the record straight on whether or not she is ready to make her comeback in music after being freed from her conservatorship. After reports surfaced that the 40-year-old pop star was getting back into the studio, she took to Instagram yesterday (December 27) to set the record straight.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner shares adorable throwback photo with sister Izzi

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner celebrated her sister Izzi's birthday this week by posting a sweet throwback photo on social media. Taking to her personal Instagram account, the 31-year-old shared an adorable snap of herself and her sibling posing in their primary school uniforms: Ellie, in a black V-neck jumper and little Izzi, who turned 28 on December 23, in a green round neck sweatshirt.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
123K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy