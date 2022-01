MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire doctors say they're starting to see more patients with new COVID-19 cases, even though they have been infected before. Doctors said stronger variants that are currently circulating could be causing secondary infections. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it takes about one to three weeks for someone to develop natural antibodies after they are infected. It's still unclear as to how long those antibodies may last.

