The NYC zones where residents may be sickest

"Smart" thermometers distributed certain public schools show the rate of sickness in different areas. Gregory P. Mango

The Bronx is burning — and so is Staten Island.

Real-time readings by “smart” thermometers distributed in 350 New York City public schools or purchased by consumers show the hotspots across the Big Apple where the most users have fevers, possibly indicating a COVID-19 infection or the flu.

The North Riverdale section of the Bronx and Bulls Head and New Springville on Staten Island were among the most feverish neighborhoods Friday.

Kinsa began providing 7,000 of its thermometers at no cost to schools last year through a city Department of Health program. The readings go to an app which can be anonymously aggregated by the company. The information is meant to show the first signs of illness to serve as a kind of early warning system for educators and public health officials.

Areas on the map in deep red indicate between 16.2 and 29.2 percent of Kinsa users had a fever Friday. The map is based on 20,000 active Kinsa thermometers which may be used by more than one person, the company said.

Areas of the city that are white on the map, like Manhattan, have less significant rates of illness.

The company defines a fever as at least 100.4 degrees when measured through the ear or rectally; at least 99 degrees for underarm readings; and 100 degrees or higher when taken orally or through a forehead scan.

Sections of the city that are white on the map, such as much of Manhattan, indicate there may be illness there, but it is less significant.