Wild horses don’t need birth control… but we humans sure do. For a prime example of a species that is vastly over-populated, decimates the land, rapidly depletes natural resources, we need look no further than our own species. In truth, we are the only species that falls into this category. We know deep down there are too many people for the natural resources to support, but we ignore this truth — choosing instead to find others to blame for the extinguishing of life on this planet.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO