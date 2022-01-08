Vandalia Police Department introduces new look for police cruisers

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Police Department is showing off the city’s new police cruisers.

The new cruiser incorporates “highly reflective” materials to keep officers safe at night while on the roadways, the police department said.

“Newer lighting technology adjusts flash patterns and brightness, based on time of day and settings, to avoid blinding passing motorists when we are working a scene,” the police department said in a social media post.

The police department said it is also planning to roll out hybrid technology in 2022 to reduce fuel and operating costs.

