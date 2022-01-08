ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Vandalia Police Department introduces new look for police cruisers

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hu0f0_0dgP9SiF00

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Police Department is showing off the city’s new police cruisers.

The new cruiser incorporates “highly reflective” materials to keep officers safe at night while on the roadways, the police department said.

“Newer lighting technology adjusts flash patterns and brightness, based on time of day and settings, to avoid blinding passing motorists when we are working a scene,” the police department said in a social media post.

The police department said it is also planning to roll out hybrid technology in 2022 to reduce fuel and operating costs.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Medics dispatched to multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton crews were dispatched to an accident with injuries at Frederick Pike and Needmore Road around 8:45 p.m. Sunday. According to Montgomery county dispatch, the crash involved at least two vehicles. Dispatch said that two ambulances left the scene and went to area hospitals. The number of...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton crews were dispatched to a fully involved garage fire near the 3000 block of East Second Street in Dayton around 11 p.m. According to initial reports, the garage appeared to be abandoned. Crews layed a water line to assist in putting out the fire. Crews reported...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
55K+
Followers
80K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy