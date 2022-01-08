ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboy mansion party poodle got addicted to coke, claims Hef galpal

By Kerry J. Byrne
Page Six
 1 day ago
Hugh Hefner's friend's poodle allegedly got addicted to cocaine. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This party pooch had a nose for a good time.

The hard-living pet partied so much at the Playboy Mansion that he developed a cocaine addiction, claims a former Hugh Hefner girlfriend in the upcoming documentary “Secrets of Playboy.”

“John Dante was Hef’s best friend. He had a dog Louis and this tiny poodle got hooked on cocaine,” actress and model Sondra Theodore, 65, claims, according to reports.

“There were drugs everywhere. The dog could smell it from across the room. He had to lock that dog up when people were around.”

Louis developed his addiction by dipping his nose into the “huge vials” of cocaine found throughout the infamous hotspot. Playboy magazine founder Hefner lived in the mansion near Beverly Hills from 1974 until his death in 2017 at age 91.

Sondra Theodore says drugs were everywhere at the Playboy Mansion.
The poodle’s cocaine habit was so bad that it could smell drugs from across the room and had to be locked up, according to Theodore.

The Playboy poodle coveted cocaine so badly that he licked the powdery residue off the faces of celebrity guests at Hef’s sordid soirees.

“A very famous person walked into the house one night and that dog jumped off the couch and was licking her up the nose,” said Theodore.

“Cocaine was a big deal,” said longtime Hefner employee Lisa Loving Barrett, adding that piles of the drug were often hidden underneath the toilet paper holder in one bathroom.

The 10-part series “Secrets of Playboy “debuts on A&E Network on Jan. 24

Comments / 38

Jerry Pittman
1d ago

Hef was always against any drug use on his property if found out they where removed permanently !!!

Reply(7)
4
