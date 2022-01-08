ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

By Lee Hedgepeth
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AWv3w_0dgP9A4P00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27.

Family wants max sentence for 3 convicted of Ahmaud Arbery’s death

In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have said as recently as Oct. 2021 that there is not yet a functional protocol for executing inmates via nitrogen suffocation.

Reeves, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of Willie Johnson, claims in his lawsuit that the state violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when they did not aid him in understanding a form that would have allowed him to opt into an execution via nitrogen suffocation.

“Reeves has shown a substantial likelihood of success on the merits of his ADA claim and the equities weigh in his favor,” Huffaker wrote in Friday’s order. “Reeves has therefore established his right to a preliminary injunction that prevents the ADOC from executing him by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia before his ADA claim can be decided on its merits.”

Huffaker noted that prison officials were “on notice that Reeves had IQ scores in the high 60s or low 70s, subaverage intellectual functioning, and had been found to be functionally illiterate a mere two months before it handed him the election form and expected him to comprehend and utilize it without accommodation.”

An execution using nitrogen suffocation, which involves replacing oxygen needed to breathe with nitrogen gas, has never been carried out in the United States. Execution through the use of nitrogen suffocation was approved by the Alabama Legislature in 2018. Oklahoma and Mississippi as the only other states to allow the practice.

CBS 42 has reached out to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office to inquire about a possible appeal of Friday’s decision but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 37

Steve Paulo
1d ago

I did some research on this case. The Man Reeves killed Johnson so that he could get a gang tattoo. His defense tried to get him off due to his low IQ. This guy knows what he did and was bragging about it now he’s using the resources to get a stay of execution. I’m tired of these decisions after the fact. He murdered a man who towed his broken car 🚘 while he was committing burglaries and that’s why it broke down. Stop feeling sorry for this man and put him so sleep. He needs a execution so the victim’s family can sleep better at night.

Reply(5)
9
William Reid
1d ago

357 will solve the problem.. just point blank. should have died years ago..set there and think ways to live.. he killed he must die .. the person he killed is dead. let the family pull the trigger..look him in the face and bye bye ..tell devil hello

Reply
9
Snowflake Hunter
1d ago

Literally the inmates running the asylum, and the judges are insane. Uh yes, you can execute me but only by a pack of Sabre Tooth Tigers.

Reply
5
Related
WJTV 12

Louisiana judge indicted on tax charges tied to wedding fees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans judge on tax fraud charges. New Orleans 2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan was indicted Friday on four federal tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to report income for legal work and officiating weddings, news outlets reported. The indictment said she allegedly […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WJTV 12

Analysis: Redistricting not as tough as it was 2 decades ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s current congressional redistricting effort is much less contentious than the effort was 20 years ago, when the state dropped from five U.S. House seats to four. The state lost a seat because the 2000 Census showed Mississippi’s population had grown only slightly the previous decade, while several other states experienced […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Doc: Most Mississippi nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — There are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 91% of Mississippi’s nursing homes, mostly involving staff, a top health official said Friday, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to surge. There are active outbreaks in 192 of Mississippi’s 211 nursing homes, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “The majority of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Birmingham, AL
WJTV 12

Yazoo City issues mask mandate for public buildings

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo City leaders issued a mask mandate for all public buildings amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Yazoo Herald reported the Board of Mayor and Aldermen ordered a mask mandate for public buildings effective immediately to fight the spread of COVID-19. According to the newspaper, students in third through […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors participate in Roll-off Dumpster Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson held the annual Roll-off Dumpster Day on Saturday, January 8. Held at the Jackson Metrocenter Mall, neighbors participated to help beautify the Capital City. The event allows the community to dispose of furniture, small appliances, accessories and more. “This event is awesome. I think more people need […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Army hiring nurses in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Army has sent 17 teams of medical professionals across the country to places like New York City, Washington state and Texas to assist local communities in caring for COVID-19 patients. Recognizing burnout is a significant problem with the high number of patients during the pandemic. The Army has sent […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

6,774 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 6,774 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 16 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 586,547 with 10,527 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Wiat#District Court#Americans#Ada#Adoc#Iq#Subaverage#The Alabama Legislature#Cbs
WJTV 12

Louisiana teen dead after four-wheeler accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana teen died after a four-wheeler accident in Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the 15-year-old male died around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 after the accident on Roxie Road. The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident. Adams County Coroner […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church, organizations team up for vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church teamed up with local organizations to get more neighbors vaccinated. M.B. Church on Powers Avenue in Jackson held its second vaccine event on Saturday, January 8. Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo Inc. helped out with vaccine distribution. Boosters were provided, as well. “It’s so important that […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WJTV 12

Mississippi man sentenced to over 14 years in prison for drug trafficking

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisville man was sentenced more than 14 years in prison for conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to court documents, from November 2014 through March of 2018, Tray Beamon, 32, conspired with others to distribute kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from Texas into central Mississippi. During the […]
LOUISVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Teen dedicated to feeding the homeless in Jackson honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PNH is a rare blood disorder that Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with at 12 years old. “My suffering was peaceful, so I just wanted to help somebody else out,” he said. Olagbegi has always been dedicated to feeding the homeless. Upon finding out about his diagnosis, his mother, Miriam, said his […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy