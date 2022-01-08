ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MS

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Juan A. Lozano, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SoNW7_0dgP97VT00

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

When will omicron peak in the US?

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 15

keeneyes
1d ago

What is wrong with this crazy world??? I know that satan already walks among us and he has already claimed a lot of followers, good grief

Reply
8
Wendy Rivers
20h ago

If I had children, this is the teacher I would want them to have... NOT! What was she going to do with him until the results came back? And then what about if the results showed he had it? Just WOW

Reply
5
Shaquita Banks
10h ago

MANE I LOST FOR KIDS WAY BEFORE COVID HIT I LOST MY MIND I AM A MENTAL PATIENT TO THIS DAY BECAUSE I JUST CANT ACCEPT THE FACT THAT THEIR GONE BAD AS I WANTED MY BABIES BUT TO READ SOMETHING LIKE THIS OR ON THE NEWS HOW CAN YOU DO SOMETHING LIKE THIS TO YOUR CHILD YOUR FLESH AND BLOOD LOCK ME UP WITH HER I'LL BEAT HER SENSELESS I WILL MAKE HER FEEL THIS BABY PAIN LORD MY PTSD BIPOLAR STAGE 2 AND ANXIETY AND SCHIZOPHRENIA STAGE 2 IS Really popping out just by reading this here I am wishing they were here with me omg lord give me strength it is you lord who knows my heart lord you knew how much I love them but I also know you love them more oh my Lord I miss them all four of them 3 girls and my 1st son my god my heart is more than just shattered it's broken 💔 holding your new Borns in your arms and watching them pass after birth delivery four times in a row and can't do anything about it to protect them to help them not even the doctors

Reply
2
Related
WJTV 12

Louisiana teen dead after four-wheeler accident in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Louisiana teen died after a four-wheeler accident in Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the 15-year-old male died around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8 after the accident on Roxie Road. The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the accident. Adams County Coroner […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Houston, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigating after man dies from shooting, crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police said there was shooting on Lampton Avenue on Saturday, January 8. A man was shot while inside his car and then crashed into a home. The man died from his injuries. They reported that there is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Louisiana judge indicted on tax charges tied to wedding fees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a New Orleans judge on tax fraud charges. New Orleans 2nd City Court Judge Ernestine Anderson-Trahan was indicted Friday on four federal tax fraud charges for allegedly failing to report income for legal work and officiating weddings, news outlets reported. The indictment said she allegedly […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Lying#Nexstar#The Houston Chronicle#The Associated Press
WJTV 12

Doc: Most Mississippi nursing homes have COVID outbreaks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — There are active COVID-19 outbreaks in 91% of Mississippi’s nursing homes, mostly involving staff, a top health official said Friday, as the omicron variant of the virus continues to surge. There are active outbreaks in 192 of Mississippi’s 211 nursing homes, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said. “The majority of the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJTV 12

Biloxi parents face upgraded charges in toddler’s death

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Charges have been upgraded against the parents of a 2-year-old who died last month at a Mississippi hospital, authorities said. Joseph David Heard, 38, and Hailey Leann Heard, 21, of Biloxi, the child’s stepfather and mother, were arrested Wednesday on felony child abuse charges. The charges were upgraded Thursday to capital […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church, organizations team up for vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church teamed up with local organizations to get more neighbors vaccinated. M.B. Church on Powers Avenue in Jackson held its second vaccine event on Saturday, January 8. Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo Inc. helped out with vaccine distribution. Boosters were provided, as well. “It’s so important that […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen dedicated to feeding the homeless in Jackson honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – PNH is a rare blood disorder that Abraham Olagbegi was diagnosed with at 12 years old. “My suffering was peaceful, so I just wanted to help somebody else out,” he said. Olagbegi has always been dedicated to feeding the homeless. Upon finding out about his diagnosis, his mother, Miriam, said his […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former Biloxi VA employee sentenced to prison for stealing property

GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A Saucier man was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison for stealing government property. According to court documents, Chad Jacob, 55, stole personal protective equipment (“PPE”), electronics, and medical equipment while working as the Assistant Chief of Supply Chain Management for the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System.  Starting […]
BILOXI, MS
WJTV 12

Resource Day held for homeless, people in need at Pittman Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As we navigate through frigid conditions, many of us have the luxury to be able to stay inside the comfort of our own homes. There are many in the Jackson community who aren’t as fortunate. Those aiming to lessen the stress of the homeless experience came out to provide everything from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man in critical condition after being shot in head in Vaughan

VAUGHAN, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Vaughan. Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Noble Brooks said the shooting happened at a horse racing track on Thomas Road around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 8. Eric Bouldin Jr., 25, of Madison, was taken by a personal […]
VAUGHAN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy