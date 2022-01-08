ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best Night Guards, According to Dentists

By Jenn Sinrich
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QdBRd_0dgP95k100

Jenn Sinrich is an experienced health and fitness writer, editor and content strategist in Boston, Massachusetts. She’s written for several publications including SELF, Women’s Health, Reader’s Digest, and many more. After a decade-long career in New York City working in the magazine industry and at digital publications, Jenn returned to her hometown just north of Boston to pursue freelancing full-time. When she’s not busy writing, editing or reading, she’s traveling, running and enjoying the simple things in life with her husband Dan and two feline friends, Janis and Jimi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LT42M_0dgP95k100
The best night guards offer a customized fit and are made from durable, high-quality materials. Image Credit: LIVESTRONG.com Creative

If you often wake up with a headache or pain in your jaw area, chances are you grind or clench your teeth at night, something known as sleep bruxism. This can damage your pearly whites over time, warns Sharon Huang, DDS, general and cosmetic dentist at Les Belles NYC in Manhattan, but a night guard can help.

A night guard is an appliance that fits over your teeth, to protect them from the effects of bruxism, Dr. Huang tells LIVESTRONG.com. "It works like a shock absorber to help take the pressure off teeth, so there's less force from the muscle and joints to help prevent breaking or cracking teeth, chipping teeth, gum recession, breaking fillings and muscle tension."

For the best customized fit and highest quality materials, you'll need a prescription night guard from your dentist. But if that's not in the budget right now or you're in between dental visits, an over-the-counter option can work, too.

Because there are plenty of over-the-counter night guards to choose from, it can be hard to know which is best for you. Here, we've narrowed it down to the five best night guards based on the recommendations of Dr. Huang as well as Manhattan-based dentist Steven Davidowitz, DDS; Rhonda Kalasho, DDS, dentist and founder of TruGLO Modern Dental in Los Angeles; Richard Marques, BDS, cosmetic dentist in London and Tina Saw, DDS, general and cosmetic dentist at Elevated Smiles in Carlsbad, California, and founder and CEO of Oral Genome.

The Best Night Guards for Teeth Grinding and Clenching

When it comes to night guards, this is as good as it gets without going to the dentist, Dr. Huang says. With four different night guard options to choose from, including hard, soft, dual layer and daytime hard, each with their own customizable fit, it's easy to see why this night guard has such rave reviews (4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon).

Each purchase comes with two impression kits, each with two small trays for the upper and lower teeth. This way, you have a backup kit in case your first attempt is unsuccessful.

Once you're done making your impression, you send it into enCore using the prepaid label that arrived with your purchase, and within two weeks, your custom night guard is sent to you in the mail.

All materials are BPA- and latex-free and made without harmful chemicals.

​Buy it:​enCoreGuards.com; ​​​Price:​​​ $129 for dual layer laminate (hybrid) guard

This over-the-counter night guard uses a "boil-and-bite" process.. Though this doesn't provide a true custom fit, it offers a semi-custom fit that can help cut down on nighttime bruxism, notes Dr. Davidowitz.

These guards are also less than $20, which is quite a steal compared to the $300 to $400 you would likely pay if you purchased a customized guard from your dentist's office (although you'll have to replace them more often).

Made from BPA- and latex-free material, all you have to do to create a semi-custom fit is microwave and warm the trays, place them in your mouth and mold them over your teeth for three minutes. They have a nice minty flavor that most people don't mind and can last up to six months.

​Buy it:​​ ​Amazon.com; ​​​Price:​​​ $19

If you're OK not having a custom fit of any kind, this night guard can be quite useful to cut down on teeth grinding. These are one-size-fits-all, which means you don't have to worry about boiling, cutting or molding them to your teeth, which some people may consider to be a pesky process.

These can be worn on the upper or lower teeth, and — arguably the best part — they are disposable. They come in packs of 10 and 16 and can be used for up to three nights, so a single package can last you a month to a month and a half. They also come individually packaged, so they're great for travel — and you don't have to worry about packing them on your return trip.

"They are a quick over-the-counter solution for grinders and clenchers," Dr. Saw says.

​Buy it:​​ ​Amazon.com; ​​​Price:​​​ $4.49 for 16

Thanks to a patented wedge design, this night guard helps lower your lower jaw and slide it forward in an effort to help prevent grinding and teeth clenching. This helps ensure you wake up with significantly less soreness and protects your teeth while you sleep.

To create your custom fit, you boil the Ora-GUARD in water for 90 seconds, transfer it to cold water for no more than 1 second and then carefully place it on your lower teeth. After biting down gently, you slide the guard and press it against your teeth to create a perfect fit.

Unlike most at-home night guards, this one comes with a 1-year warranty that's good from the date of purchase.

​​Buy it:​​ ​Walmart.com; ​​​Price:​​​ $29

If you think your teeth grinding may be related to some sort of sleep disorder, you may be right—and, in this case, a customizable night guard like this one from SnoreRx may be more suitable for your needs.

This mouth guard is specifically designed to cut down on bruxism that may be related to sleep conditions such as snoring and sleep apnea. Unlike many other night guards on the market, this one comes with both a top and bottom tray to double down on the protection and keep your jaw placed in the right position to not only prevent grinding but also keep your airway open to cut down on snoring.

It utilizes boil-and-bite technology, but you also have the option to adjust it by up to six millimeters to create an even more customized fit.

​Buy it:​​ ​Walgreens.com; ​​​Price:​​​ $60

Before you shop for the right night guard to give your teeth and mouth relief, here are some important factors to keep in mind:

Guards often fall into one of three categories: soft, hard and dual laminated.

  • Soft night guards​ are more flexible, because they're often made out of soft plastic, Dr. Saw says. They're often less bulky, so some people find them more comfortable to wear. But they're also less durable, which means they may only work for people with very mild bruxism.
  • Hard night guards​ are often made out of hard acrylic, so they're great for extreme grinders, Dr. Saw says. These are more durable, but some people find them uncomfortable, and they're often more expensive.
  • A ​dual laminate guard​ is a hybrid appliance that has a soft inner portion with a hard protection on the outside to prevent against overall teeth wear, Dr. Saw says. This type may work for people with moderate bruxism.

A good night guard needs to be precisely fitted for your unique mouth. Not only is this important in terms of comfort, but a poorly fitting night guardd can actually make clenching worse, or make you develop symptoms associated with temporomandibular joint dysfunction, also known as TMJ, and a misaligned jaw, notes Dr. Kalasho. She also recommends that a night guard fit very snugly so it doesn't fall out during sleep.

The best night guards are made out of clear acrylic plastic, as these are more adaptable to shape and can provide a more customized fit, notes Dr. Kalasho.

However, she also points out that your night guard should be BPA-free. BPA stands for Bisphenol A, a chemical that has been linked to myriad health conditions, including cancer, per the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences.

A night guard shouldn't be too tight or uncomfortable in any way, notes Dr. Huang. "Don't try to force a night guard on your teeth if it doesn't fit," she says. "A night guard should easily pop onto the teeth, not have any rough edges and should feel smooth to the tongue when you rub your tongue against it when on the teeth."

The night guards that you get from your dentist may last up to three years, Dr. Huang says. However, the at-home versions tend to last between three and six months. (Night guards made from harder materials will typically last longer than softer guards.)

Night guards range in price for a reason. If you're buying one from your dentist, you're likely getting the most customization possible, as well as high-quality materials. But you can get a great night guard over the counter at a significantly lower price. Most nonprescription night guards range between $17 and $60.

If you have discomfort from teeth grinding or jaw pain, Dr. Davidowitz recommends making an appointment to see your dentist so your teeth, bite and jaw can be evaluated.

Also, once you start using a night guard, make sure to bring it with you to your dental checkups (every six months) to make sure the guard is working well.

If, on the other hand, you notice that your jaw clicking or pain resolves over time as you're using your night guard, Dr. Marques recommends asking your dentist whether you can stop wearing your night guard. "Sometimes you may still need to continue, but you may also be able to wear the guard occasionally and during times when you grind more," he says.

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The 8 Best Sunlight Lamps for SAD

While the winter months can be full of holiday cheer and snowy vibes, the colder season is also a time when many people navigate seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a type of seasonal depression. SAD lamps, also called light therapy lamps, sunlight lamps and light boxes, are a common treatment option.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Best Oral Health Tips From Dentists You’ll Want to Adopt in 2022

Like many aspects of life, the pandemic’s taken a toll on our oral health. Since its start, there’s been an uptick in stress-related conditions (think: teeth grinding and jaw pain) being reported by dentists, according to a survey conducted by the American Dental Association. "Surprisingly, I’ve noticed many more cracked teeth during the pandemic. The reason for an increase in cracked teeth is people are more stressed which can lead to grinding teeth more than usual,” Adrienne Hedrick, DDS, owner of Longmont Dental Loft in Colorado, previously told Well+Good. (FYI, she’s sharing some valuable oral health tips below.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Dentists#The Dentist#The Guard#Women S Health#Reader S Digest#Les Belles Nyc#Truglo Modern Dental#Bds
NJ.com

The best mattresses to buy in 2022, according to reviews

If your New Year’s resolution is to get a better night’s sleep, upgrading your mattress is a good place to start place. There are tons out there, though, and it can be daunting to endlessly scroll through options, so we rounded up a few of the highly recommended mattresses on the market.
LIFESTYLE
FIRST For Women

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH
Mic

The 6 best B12 supplements, according to a doctor

Vitamin B12 is a nutrient that’s naturally present in many foods and helps keep your blood and nerve cells healthy. However, if you have trouble getting enough B12 from your diet, the best B12 supplements contain a form of this vitamin that’s easily absorbed by the body, and they’re vegan to cut down on the number of potential allergens and other dietary restrictions, according to Daniel Boyer, M.D., a researcher with the Farr Institute in Iowa. “Essential vitamins like vitamin B12 play a vital role in the body,” Dr. Boyer tells Mic. “The body cannot manufacture them which means that you have to supplement them, [preferably] in your diet.”
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Eating Chicken This Way Has Unexpected Age-Defying Benefits

I’ve always been a firm believer in cooking chicken with the skin on because it gives it more flavor and a crispy texture. Whether I’m roasting or satuéeing it, the skin stays on. Oftentimes, though, chicken skin gets a bad rap for being full of fat and calories. If you shy away from chicken skin, however, you could be missing out on some amazing anti-aging benefits. It turns out that not only does chicken skin make your dish tastier, it’s packed with an ingredient that increases collagen production. And collagen — which we produce less of as we age — is key for keeping your skin plump and youthful, counteracting wrinkles and sagging.
LIFESTYLE
EatingWell

The 9 Best House Shoes, According to Podiatrists

You'd expect that the shift to remote working during the pandemic has been good for our feet, as we've traded in high heels and stiff loafers for cozy socks. But not so fast, podiatrists say—especially if you don't have carpet in your house. "Walking around in socks or barefooted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

8 best weighted blankets to soothe anxiety and bring comfort

The past two years have been among the toughest in living memory. As Covid-19 spread around the world, people – understandably – have become more stressed and anxious than ever. So it’s little wonder that weighted blankets have become a popular choice for people looking for a product to help soothe anxiety.Sensory weighted blankets and clothing are not new; therapists have used them for more than a decade to help people with autism and attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder. But the blankets only really hit the mainstream consumer market recently, when people started sharing how comforting they found them.They are typically filled...
YOGA
Bon Appétit

The Best Restaurant Meals of 2021, According to BA Staffers

No, we’re not talking about the fanciest spots. Or the most hyped. Or even the newest. The best restaurant meals, to us, were the ones that stayed seared in our memories long after the last French fry was dipped and the final sip of a perfect pét-nat thrown back. These are all the places we turned to for quiet, solo dinners with a book, vaxxed brunches with missed friends, and boxes of weeknight takeout when we just couldn’t with cooking anymore. In other words, these, our best restaurant meals, are all the ones that mattered most. From the street cart skewers that transported lifestyle editor Karen Yuan back to the Beijing neighborhood she grew up in to senior cooking editor Sarah Jampel’s best-ever post-baby bagel and assistant editor Chala Tyson Tshitundu’s flaky, perfect fried catfish biscuit sandwich—“a gift from the ancestors”—here are all the meals we ate (and loved) this year.
RESTAURANTS
cancerhealth.com

Alcohol Interfered With Exercise’s Benefits for Sleep

Regardless of where you are in your exercise journey, there’s some important new information to know about the relationship between alcohol, exercise, and sleep. When you’re trying to live a healthier life, focused on longevity AND the quality of your life in the here and now, exercise is a big priority. Sleep is, too. Exercise and sleep are important on their own, and they also can have a mutually beneficial relationship, one that plays out on a daily basis.
DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy