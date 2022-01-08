ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

'The situation is beyond control': NYC student says schools are in chaos with the number of teachers calling out with COVID and there is 'no learning going on' after Mayor Adams told schools to stay open

By Adriana Diaz For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

An anonymous New York City public high school student claimed that their school is 'beyond control' and should revert back to remote learning due to the sheer number of teachers calling out sick as the Omicron variant causes a surge in covid cases.

The Bronx Science student said that large numbers of teachers have been calling out sick, claimed there was 'no learning occurring,' and called study hall a 'super spreader event.'

The student said that the school has been 'quiet and empty' with many teachers and students staying home with positive COVID tests, or to avoid one.

'I should note that in study hall and with subs we literally learn nothing. I spent about 3 hours sitting around today doing nothing,' they wrote on Reddit.

The student claimed that their specialized high school has lost control with students easily cutting class because 'health conditions were safer outside of the auditorium.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kFxw6_0dgP8I6000
A student from Bronx Science anonymously shared a post on Reddit describing the chaos that has erupted in New York City public schools due to the Omicron variant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HiXOz_0dgP8I6000
 Mayor Eric Adams has kept public schools open insisting that students are safer at school

Mayor Eric Adams has refused to shut down in-person learning and switch to remote classes even as the highly-contagious Omicron variant surges, saying the safest place for children to be right now is in school.

On Friday, New York State saw its highest death toll from COVID since the beginning of vaccinations for the second day in a row.

While things aren't as dire as during the pandemic's peak, cases continue to go up.

The state recorded 82,094 new cases of coronavirus and 155 new deaths due to COVID. New York City alone is responsible for 32,799 cases and 586 new hospitalizations.

The anonymous explained that the bathrooms of their public high school are filled with students taking at-home COVID tests and that the virus is the only topic of conversation at school.

'It has completely taken over any function of daily school life,' they wrote.

'I had one kid ask me -- with his mask down, by the way -- whether a 'faint line was positive,' proceeding to show me his positive COVID test,' the student recounted.

Another student allegedly tested positive in the crowded auditorium sending their classmates running and screaming.

The anonymous student accused Bronx Science of 'negligence' claiming that the school has failed to report the correct number of positive COVID cases to the Department of Education. The student claims about 10% of their high school has COVID, with positive cases quickly accumulating.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9pBi_0dgP8I6000
New York City reported 32,799 positive cases and 586 new hospitalizations on Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33R9TT_0dgP8I6000
 State data shows that 43% people being hospitalized with COVID were hospitalized for another reason and then tested positive after being checked-in 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mv7SV_0dgP8I6000
Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and intubations continue to rise, while the total deaths in the state due to COVID are now at 49,185 

The escalating danger of contracting COVID has forced the high school student, who previously 'adamantly opposed' remote learning, to push for it despite it being 'absolutely detrimental to the mental health' of students.

'At the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote,' they insisted.

Many people replied to the Reddit post claiming to be New York City public school teachers or students with similar stories.

One teacher said that they have had to give up their planning period to cover absent teachers' classes. They even noticed one study hall class taking place with no adult in sight.

'Each class is missing about a third of the kids at a time, and we're getting constant notifications of being close contacts,' they wrote.

The teacher boldly claimed that the 'education quality is negative' and that the next few weeks of in-person learning are going to be 'worthless' and 'unsafe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mkq2n_0dgP8I6000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aNQr_0dgP8I6000

Mayor Adams has firmly stood by his decision to continue in-person learning throughout the Omicron COVID spike. New York City schools even remained open through Friday's snow storm, which had meteorologists warning residents of a treacherous morning commute.

The newly-appointed mayor has continued to argue that students are safer at school despite the recent wave of COVID which has hit the city as students returned to classes on Monday from their winter break.

'I'm not going to allow the hysteria to prevent the future of my children receiving a quality education,' Adams said on CNN.

Adam's stance follows President Biden's recommendation for schools to remain open.

'We have no reason to think at this point that Omicron is worse for children than previous variants,' Biden said on Tuesday. 'We know that our kids can be safe when in school.'

Comments / 27

Deplorable@2652
21h ago

I just love all these Anonymous whistleblower’s …. Can’t seem to find a JOURNALIST that can come up with anything on their own merit… FJB

Reply(3)
6
P2412
1d ago

Its about the money. Cafeteria food, transportation, security ,and even light & gas bill. A lot of money is made off schools being open. Have nothing to do with kids learning.

Reply(1)
5
Slimpickens
1d ago

How are those vaccine mandates, masks and shutdowns working in NY?

Reply(1)
14
Related
digg.com

A High School Student Blows The Whistle On How Bad Things Have Gotten In New York City Classrooms

A New York City high school student is calling out the conditions of the city's classrooms in the midst of the omicron outbreak in a post on Reddit. An anonymous New York City high school student says that things have gotten so bad with the pandemic that it's imperative classes go remote. They said that even though remote learning "was overall an unmitigated disaster for the learning and mental health of students[,] at the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#High School#Mayor#Nyc#Covid#Omicron#Bronx Science
Daily News

NYC schools could require vaccines for students by fall, says Mayor Adams

New York City is weighing a COVID vaccine mandate for students to go to school in the fall, Mayor Adams said on Sunday. The new mayor told CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was meeting with health care professionals to determine if such an option is warranted. “In this country, we do vaccinate for smallpox, measles and other things,” Adams said. “And so, we need to engage in a real ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Chicago officials' COVID-19 stand-off with teachers drags into second week as union continues to insist it isn't safe for staff to be in classrooms after in-person lessons were canceled for three days last week

Talks between Chicago school leaders and the teachers' union resumed Sunday amid a standoff over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety measures that canceled three days of classes and loomed over the start of another week in the nation's third-largest district. Disputed issues included testing and metrics to close schools....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

Watch for these conflicts over education in 2022

At school board meetings across the country in 2021, parents engaged in physical altercations, shouted at school board members and threatened them as well. These disagreements entered state politics, too, such as the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, which was largely shaped by conflicts over the how issues of race and racism are taught in the K-12 curriculum, and transgender student rights. Our September 2021 article in Educational Policy explains that the short-term conflicts that generate media attention – such as about critical race theory across the nation – are part of long-standing ideological debates about education. These conflicts are about issues...
LOUISIANA STATE
WPRI 12 News

New COVID protocols for Pre-K-12 RI students, staff begins Monday

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 may not have to quarantine as long, according to new guidance from the R.I. Department of Health. In response to the surge in cases and updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Health Department […]
EDUCATION
CBS New York

Mayor Adams Allows Bill Granting Voting Rights To Noncitizen Residents Of New York City To Become Law

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bill allowing noncitizen residents to vote in New York City has become law. The City Council approved the “Our City, Our Vote” bill in December and the 30-day time limit for the mayor to take action against the bill expired at midnight Sunday. More than 800,000 noncitizens will be able to vote in local elections as soon as next year. In a statement, Mayor Eric Adams said, “While I initially had some concerns about one aspect of the bill, I had a productive dialogue with my colleagues in government that put those concerns at ease. I believe allowing the legislation to be enacted is by far the best choice, and look forward to bringing millions into the democratic process.” New York is the most populous city in the U.S. to grant voting rights to noncitizens.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy