ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

The Hustler’s Grade Lil Duval’s First Week On The Morning Hustle Show

By @Djxo313
hiphopnc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe kicked off 2022 in a major way with guest host, comedian Lil Duval. Now that he has officially completed his first week as special guest host on The Morning Hustle with Headkrack and Lore’l we asked the hustlers how they think he did. They had some colorful words to...

hiphopnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hustlers#Mobile
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Lil Baby's Alleged Baby Mama Shows Off Another Photo Of Rapper's Alleged Child

Lil Baby's alleged baby mama Shi Anderson is not backing down after accusing the rapper of being the father to her 10-year-old son. Anderson drew attention from fans this month after posting pictures of Lil Baby's childhood photo next to her son to prove their resemblance to each other — claiming the rapper is the father.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tori Spelling & Look-Alike Daughter Stella, 13, Give Each Other Holiday Makeovers — Photos

Tori Spelling & her look-alike 13-year-old daughter Stella got together for an adorable mother-daughter glam session. Check out the photos here!. Like mother like daughter! Tori Spelling, 47, and her daughter Stella McDermott, 13, were a spitting image of each other in a recent mommy-and-me glam session for Petite ‘n Pretty, a cruelty-free, vegan, and dermatologist-approved beauty line for young makeup users who love to get creative! In the photos for the line, Tori and Stella put makeup on each other and both sported identical blonde locks, with Stella wearing a blue, purple, and yellow-striped sweater and relaxed, ripped jeans while mom Tori wore a beige sweater and the same jeans style.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Blasts Miss Jones For Spreading Rumors That He's Cheating On Alicia Keys

By now, fans know that when it comes to Alicia Keys, Swizz Beatz is not the one to play with. The couple has known one another since they were just teenagers in New York, but by 2010, they were engaged and expecting their first child together. Swizz and Keys never skip a beat in fawning over one another publicly, whether it be with physical or verbal affections, so when a media personality attempted to stir the pot with unsubstantiated allegations that the megaproducer was stepping out on his wife, Swizz was quick to shut it down.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy