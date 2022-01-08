Fire damages home in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A fire on Saturday morning damaged a New Haven home. Some residents were displaced but there were no injuries.

Firefighters were called to 154 Norton St. shortly before 8 a.m. According to Deputy Chief Tim Kieley approximately 30 firefighters responded to the single alarm fire., which was contained to the first floor. He says three occupants, who have been displaced, are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire was brought under control by 8:30 a.m. The cause is not known at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.