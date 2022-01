2021 can only be described as a roller coaster for the Calgary Flames. Emotions ran the gamut in Cowtown starting early in the season last year, as the boys in red faltered out of the starting gates. Hope came in early March with Darryl Sutter riding into town as the team’s new bench boss. Yet by late April, despair set in across Flames Nation as it became clear that the team would not make the 2021 playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO