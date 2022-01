MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — As more Minnesotans seek to get COVID-19 tests following the holidays and the rise of the omicron variant, the state’s health department reports the highest average rolling positivity rate the state has seen since the start of the pandemic, at 15.6%. At the peak of the fall 2020 wave, the seven-day average positivity rate hit 14.8%; a 15.5% positivity rate was reported in late April of 2020. Any data point above 10% is considered “high risk.” Daily new cases per 100,000 residents are also on the rise, hitting 96.6 as of Dec. 30. (There is a data lag with...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO