Deland, FL

Another DeLand family to sue Volusia schools, claims admin put Black student in chokehold

By Nikki Ross, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
Another family plans to sue the Volusia County School District, accusing a male assistant principal from DeLand High School of putting a Black female student in a chokehold following a verbal disagreement with another student.

Assistant Principal Lashawn Troutman, who is also Black, and another educator were present during the Nov. 19, 2021 incident involving junior Kaniya Smiley, and tried to calm down the two students, according to Rawsi Williams, the Miami-based attorney representing the Smiley family.

"The male assistant principal decided his way to deal with it was to put his hand around Kaniya's throat and choke her," Williams said during a press conference Friday. "Not only does he do that, but he's pushing her backward still choking her; even as she says 'you're hurting me,' he would not let go. Only when another educator intervened would he let go."

Since the incident, Smiley said she's been keeping to herself at school.

"I was scared, not gonna lie, because I didn't know what was going to happen," Smiley said. "I don't know what would have happened if the other administrator hadn't come in. Looking back on it, it's traumatizing."

On Dec. 27, Williams sent the district a notice regarding Smiley's case informing officials that the district has "failed" in its duty to stop this type of conduct by its employees against students. Especially since this is the second report of an incident in the district.

"Further, due to the horrendous actions of Mr. Lashawn Troutman, we advise that he is not to have any contact with Kaniya Smiley, directly or indirectly," the notice states. "Failure to comply will result in us filing for protective order against him and seeking further damages."

Details of first incident

This isn't the first time an administrator at a DeLand school has been accused of choking a Black student.

The first incident was reported in February 2021, when Jayquan Hightower, a seventh-grader at the time, accused DeLand Middle School employee Matthew Cindric of putting him in a chokehold after Hightower said he was defending himself against a white student who threatened him with violence and then attacked him.

Jayquan's story:Family sues Volusia Schools for security video after teacher grabbed Black student in chokehold

The district's investigation concluded there wasn't enough evidence to support disciplinary action against the administrator, but the Hightowers and their attorney, also Rawsi Williams, believe there should have been a different response.

Looking ahead

This month, Williams is moving forward with a federal lawsuit against the district for the Hightowers. Williams initially notified the district in July that they were seeking legal action to obtain school camera footage of the incident for his mother, Sabrina Hightower, to view.

For Smiley's incident, Williams has notified the district of the intent to pursue legal action. They now have to wait six months before they can file a federal suit, in accordance with the law.

"We are required to intervene whenever children are deprived of their rights and or assaulted in the schools where they attend, and most importantly here, not by other children, but by the educators and administrators themselves," Williams said.

Ultimately, the hope is for the school district to give administrators and educators the proper training to deescalate student conflicts, according to attorney Frank T. Allen, who is assisting Williams in both lawsuits.

"This is a form of corporal punishment," Allen said. "So the Department of Education in the State of Florida needs to get involved and probably the federal government needs to get involved because they need to do something with the training to protect the well-being of these kids. So they won't continue to be assaulted and subjected to corporal punishment to this level."

For Smiley, she wants to ensure the same thing doesn't happen to another student.

"During everything that's going on in the world I never thought that it would come down to me being choked," she said. "I hope that no other person has to sit here and go through it again. I don't want to sit here and have to hear in the future that the same incident happened to a whole other student."

And both families are looking for justice.

"Justice is for no other kid to have to go through this again," said Sabrina Hightower.

The district did not respond for comment on either incident Friday afternoon.

Nikki Ross covers K-12 education, health and COVID-19 for the Daytona Beach News-Journal. She can be reached at nikki.ross@news-jrnl.com or follow her on Twitter @nikkiinreallife.

