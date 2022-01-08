ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia, Flagler lawmakers set priorities for Legislature

By The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 1 day ago
Hi, folks.

Political junkies don't need to be reminded, but the Florida Legislature begins their 60 day session in Tallahassee on Tuesday.

This week's newsletter poses the question: What lies in store for Volusia and Flagler lawmakers? Each has set their priorities for the session and we'll spell them out for you.

Also, the venerable Athens Theatre in DeLand turns 100 on Jan. 9. Let's celebrate one of Volusia County's most enduring landmarks.

And once again, thank you for supporting our journalism. Like a commercial from the early 1970s for a fast food chain (that we're contractually obligated not to mention), we do it all for you.

David Wersinger, News-Journal Deputy Managing Editor, dave.wersinger@news-jrnl.com

Legislature 2022

Looking ahead at the 2022 Legislative Session, local lawmakers are expected to play key roles and have already filed dozens of bills.

Happy Birthday, Athens Theatre!

One hundred years ago, the Athens Theatre in DeLand was deemed "Florida's handsomest theatre" and a "gem of architecture." And that still holds today.

Daytona to DC and back

Volusia County residents will soon be able to fly nonstop to the nation's capital from Daytona Beach International Airport.

A story of redemption

Brian Norton lost his sight, his hope and then his law license. Here's how he got it back.

'Legacy' for Plantation Bay

ICI Homes Chairman and CEO Mori Hosseini is planning a massive $30 million clubhouse for this southern Flagler County community.

Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

