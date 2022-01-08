ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Some people are more sensitive to webcams than others, study finds

By Amanda Arden, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbhwp_0dgP79up00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The “constant mirror” effect of Zoom calls and other virtual meetings has some people saying they’re over it – but not everyone, according to a new study from Washington State University.

Kristine Kuhn, an associate professor at WSU’s Carson College of Business, said she hated when everything went online back in the spring of 2020. She missed the ability to catch someone’s eye in a conference room and felt virtual meetings were more cognitively taxing.

So, she began to explore why these video calls were so difficult and uncomfortable for some people.

| See the Most Read Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

In the summer and fall of 2020, she performed two studies. One was on a group of employees from various occupations who had transitioned to remote work. The other was on junior and senior business students at WSU who had gone from in-person learning to virtual classes.

The study participants reported how they felt about their virtual experiences and they each described their level of public self-consciousness.

What Kuhn’s data shows is that people’s opinions of virtual meetings depended on how high or low their public self-consciousness was.

For people who are very self-conscious, seeing themselves frequently in these meetings made them dislike the meetings more. People who weren’t as self-conscious in public didn’t mind the meetings as much.

Girl Scout cookie sales begin with a new cookie debut

Kuhn said this research could help explain why some people are affected by “Zoom fatigue.”

“I think specifically with self-view, it just suggests that some people are more sensitive to it than others,” she said.

While this might provide a partial explanation for Zoom fatigue, Kuhn said there are many other factors that could be affecting people, such as the general longing for an in-person environment.

She said the study results indicate that managers and teachers should be careful when establishing universal rules for webcam use. Requiring people to use their camera could be making the experience more unpleasant for them.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

“Recognize that it might not be a one-size-fits-all solution, depending on the purpose of the meeting, depending on how well you all know each other, depending on how many people are participating. You might want to be a little bit more flexible in your camera policies,” Kuhn said.

She said further research is needed to determine how to use meeting platforms effectively and whether having a camera turned on impacts learning outcomes. She’d also like to see studies done about how virtual meetings equalize participation.

| See more Top Stories from WDTN.com here ➡

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

1 dead, 1 injured in Preble County ATV crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Around 4:15 a.m., a man died after an ATV crash in Preble County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), one man died in a single-vehicle ATV crash at the Rush Run Wildlife Area early Sunday morning. OSHP said Jeremy Buchanan, 25, of Hamilton was identified as the driver of […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Girl Scout cookie sales begin with a new cookie debut

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – January 7 is the first day to buy the beloved Girl Scout cookies in the Miami Valley. This year, a new cookie is joining the lineup of old favorites such as Thin Mints, Tagalongs and Samosas. Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said it is adding Adventurefuls, “an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wdrb.com

IU study finds Americans more accepting of people suffering from depression

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People are becoming more accepting of others suffering from depression, according to a new study by Indiana University, reported by FOX59. IU researchers used data from the U.S. National Stigma Studies over a 22-year period from 1996 to 2018. According to a news release, the team evaluated how the public understands the causes underlying individuals' problems.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ore#Webcams#Wsu#Un
Daily Mail

Female employees are MORE likely to burn out than their male colleagues due to 'time stress' caused by a failure to delegate, reluctance to ask for extensions and a desire to put others first, study finds

Female employees are more likely to burn out than their male colleagues because they suffer more from 'time stress', a study has found. The phenomenon describes the feeling of having too much to do and too little time to do it in. Women are more likely than men to experience...
ECONOMY
WISH-TV

Dementia expected to increase more than threefold by 2050, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cases of dementia are expected to increase at a staggering rate, a new study suggests. According to a recent paper published in The Lancet, scientists estimated 57.4 million people suffered from dementia in 2019. Using a forecasting model, the prevalence is slated to increase more than threefold to 152.8 million in 2050.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
The Independent

Omicron: Half of all people experiencing cold-like symptoms likely to have Covid, say UK researchers

Half of all the people with cold-like symptoms in the UK are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19 infections and not just a “harmless cold,” suggested a new analysis. The finding comes as Covid cases in the country have continued to skyrocket, with a record daily surge of 119,789 cases reported on Thursday, fuelled by the Omicron variant.Scientists behind the ZOE symptom study app in the UK made the findings based on data from 64,119 recent swab tests done in the two weeks up to 20 December.They compared the number of new cases of a cold-like illness to the number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shore News Network

Omicron evades immunity better than Delta, Danish study finds

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant is better at circumventing vaccinated peoples’ immunity than the Delta variant, according to a Danish study published last week, helping explain why Omicron is spreading more rapidly. Since the discovery of the heavily mutated Omicron variant in November, scientists have been...
SCIENCE
proclaimerscv.com

Hamsters hold alcohol much better than humans, study finds

A scientific reality to say the least surprising. As a study published in The Atlantic and spotted by Slate reports, hamsters have significantly better alcohol-getting abilities than humans. Before winter, these small rodents accumulate in their burrows large stocks of fruit which, after fermenting throughout the season, become soaked in alcohol.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxla.com

Doctor who caught omicron at super spreader event says pandemic isn't just due to the unvaccinated

Flint epidemiologist talks about catching omicron at super spreader event - despite being vaccinated. It turns out she was positive along with the bride and groom and a dozen medical professionals who work at Kaiser Permanente's Oakland Medical Center, that is now attributed to creating an omicron super-spreader event. California health officials confirm those infected medical workers tested negative the week before, but ended up exosing nearly 40 of their co-workers and patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

15 Signs Someone Is a Master of Mental Manipulation

Have you ever been in a relationship that was a virtual carnival of mind games? People in healthy relationships are considerate of one another and don’t need to resort to mental manipulation or other abuse. Mental manipulation may be subtle, but it’s still psychologically harmful and unacceptable. Fifteen...
MENTAL HEALTH
Business Insider

People who test positive for COVID-19 and isolate for 5 days should wear a 'high-quality mask' if they can't get a rapid test before 'going back into society,' top US doctor says

Top doctor Dr. Ashish Jha said people who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic should isolate for five days and then get a negative antigen test. If they are unable to find a test, they should wear a "high-quality mask," he said Sunday. "The first five days are critical....
SCIENCE
USC News

COVID-19 may have spread faster in the U.S. because the first symptom was cough

The strain of COVID-19 virus that was circulating in the United States and Europe during the first wave of the pandemic may have been particularly infectious because the most common first symptom was likely a cough, according to a study led by researchers from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Science.
SCIENCE
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy