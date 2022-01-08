ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne Rooney insists he knows 'nothing' about Mike Ashley taking over Derby County but reveals the club are 'very close' to announcing a new preferred bidder... after his Rams were dumped out of the FA Cup by Coventry

Wayne Rooney stressed he has absolutely no idea if rumours linking Mike Ashley with buying Derby County are true or not.

The Championship club are in administration, but are expected to announce a preferred bidder in the coming days.

Former Newcastle owner Ashley is rumoured to be readying a £50million bid for the troubled club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCF8W_0dgP74VC00
Derby manager Wayne Rooney is not aware of Mike Ashley's interest in the Rams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i6thW_0dgP74VC00
The Rams lost 1-0 on Saturday in the FA Cup after Dominic Hyam netted the winning goal

Rooney's Rams crashed out of the FA Cup after Dom Hyam sent Coventry into the next round at the CBS Arena.

When asked about Ashley's potential takeover bid, Rooney flat-batted: 'I know nothing about it. Honestly I don't.

'I know it's very close to something being announced due to my conversations with the administrators.

'In terms of personnel and who that is, I can honestly stand here and say I don't know.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n51ld_0dgP74VC00
Hyam bundled the ball home on 42 minutes to help the Sky Blues reach the fourth round
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GQqiB_0dgP74VC00
The Coventry players celebrate after taking the lead against Rooney's side at the CBS Arena

'I'd think I'll be standing here next week with that preferred bidder in place.'

And on going out of the coveted cup competition, which he won in 2016 with Manchester United, Rooney added: 'I wanted to win the game, this competition means a great deal to me.

'We're focusing on the league now and I believe that this group of players will keep us up.'

Sky Blues' shot-stopper Ben Wilson produced an incredible save to keep out Tom Lawrence's early effort.

Down the other end, Jamie Allen rattled the woodwork as the hosts started to take control.

And their dominance paid off just when Hyam headed home Todd Kane's corner at the back post three minutes before the break.

Festy Ebosele should have equalised with his 12-yard effort int he second half.

Derby defender Curtis Davies headed over late on before keeper Ryan Allsop almost sent the game to extra-time with a stoppage-time header.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IxKES_0dgP74VC00
Coventry boss Mark Robins was delighted with his sides performance after they progressed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQpJo_0dgP74VC00
Match winner Hyam applauded the fans at the end of the match after helping his side advance

Coventry hadn't played since December 29 due to Covid call offs.

And boss Mark Robins said: 'We're delighted to be in the hat.

'The most important thing was to get a game. We feel we needed a game.

'It's been a really tough couple of weeks for us. We've had illness, injury, all sorts the game throws at you, we've had it.

'We played a game against Millwall and then don't play for 10 days or so.

'With circumstances the way they are at the moment it's difficult to get enough training into them.

'There's some real positives to take. We've won and got a clean sheet with some really good performances.

'Hopefully we can be rewarded with a sexy tie in the next round.'

