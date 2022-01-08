ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Rust, McGinn enter COVID protocol, Carter returns to lineup

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwILw_0dgP6zFn00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) It’s still not getting any easier to play hockey in the midst of a pandemic, but the teams are battling on.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Dallas Stars that forwards Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust have entered COVID protocol.

The two join Drew O’Connor on the list who has been on since Jan. 4.

Rust and McGinn will miss the Saturday game against the Stars.

On the flip side of the COVID situation with the Penguins, center Jeff Carter will return to the lineup.

Carter cleared COVID protocol before the Pens’ Jan. 6 game against the Philadelphia Flyers, but held him out of the game.

This will be Carter’s first game back after missing the previous three matches.

Comments / 0

Related
PensBurgh

Bryan Rust and Brock McGinn added to COVID list

After putting his name in the record books besides no less than Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky for the best start to a calendar year, we finally found out what can stop Bryan Rust in 2022. Unfortunately, it’s the COVID protocol list, where Rust and fellow forward Brock McGinn have been placed.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Mcginn
Person
Bryan Rust
Person
Jeff Carter
minnesotasportsfan.com

Dean Evason, Wild Players Furious After Cheap Shot on Kirill Kaprizov

The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Pittsburgh Penguins#Pens#The Philadelphia Flyers
Sports Illustrated

What's Next for Evander Kane?

The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly looks to put his illegal hit and suspension behind him: ‘I was as shocked as anyone when it happened’

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
NHL
markerzone.com

BRANDON PIRRI RETURNING TO THE BLACKHAWKS ORGANIZATION

After becoming an unrestricted free agent on July 28th 2021 and not finding a new club, forward Brandon Pirri is returning to the Chicago Blackhawks organization. Chicago's American Hockey League affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, announced on Friday afternoon that Pirri has signed professional tryout contract (PTO) and will be in the lineup tonight when they face the Chicago Wolves.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
830K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy