Rust, McGinn enter COVID protocol, Carter returns to lineup

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) It’s still not getting any easier to play hockey in the midst of a pandemic, but the teams are battling on.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced ahead of their Saturday afternoon matchup against the Dallas Stars that forwards Brock McGinn and Bryan Rust have entered COVID protocol.

The two join Drew O’Connor on the list who has been on since Jan. 4.

Rust and McGinn will miss the Saturday game against the Stars.

On the flip side of the COVID situation with the Penguins, center Jeff Carter will return to the lineup.

Carter cleared COVID protocol before the Pens’ Jan. 6 game against the Philadelphia Flyers, but held him out of the game.

This will be Carter’s first game back after missing the previous three matches.