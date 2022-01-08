WDVM reporter reflects on covering Capitol Riots

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — What started as covering a rally in Washington, D.C. turned into something that WDVM’s reporter, Lex Juarez wouldn’t imagine.

Juarez was on the lawn on the US Capitol as she saw a mob attack law enforcement as they would make their way into the building as members of Congress voted to certify the 2020 elections results.

Watch the conversation above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.