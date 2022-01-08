ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM reporter reflects on covering Capitol Riots

By Joseph Olmo, Katie Misuraca
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — What started as covering a rally in Washington, D.C. turned into something that WDVM’s reporter, Lex Juarez wouldn’t imagine.

Juarez was on the lawn on the US Capitol as she saw a mob attack law enforcement as they would make their way into the building as members of Congress voted to certify the 2020 elections results.

