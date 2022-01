Ten wins in a row before the roster is healthy and pushing a team that doesn’t lose at home to the brink before wearing out in the third period. Such has been the last six weeks, even as the Pittsburgh Penguins have dealt with roster chaos all season. That is the impressive part of their charge into the thick of the Metro Division race when once they were so far behind, a wild-card seemed like the only chance to extend the season into the playoffs.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO