ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Hudson Valley

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
Times Herald-Record
 1 day ago

Another winter storm is expected to hit the region Sunday.

Ice will be the primary problem with this storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday that includes all of southeastern New York.

The advisory will expire at different times in the seven counties that comprise the region.

Freezing rain is expected to begin falling early Sunday morning and continue into the late morning in some counties, and into the afternoon or even the evening in other counties.

Snow or sleet also could fall in some areas. Roads, bridges and sidewalks will be slippery. Power outages also are possible.

Hudson Valley : Snow closes schools, impacts Friday commute

Trial begins: Somers man accused of DWI in crash that killed two

Shooting investigation : Two teens shot in City of Newburgh

Freezing rain and sleet are expected to begin falling around 5 a.m. in Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties, according to the National Weather Service. Some snow could also be included in the mix in those counties.

In Orange, Rockland, Putnam and Westchester counties, precipitation consisting primarily of freezing rain will begin around 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm should end by around 11 a.m. in Westchester and Rockland counties, but will continue until around 2 p.m. in Orange, Putnam and Sullivan counties, and until 7 p.m. in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties should see a light glaze of ice when the storm is over, while Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties could see as much as 1/10 of an inch of ice.

Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties also could see anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow and sleet.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Hudson Valley

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Forecast worsens for Central NY: Up to 2 feet of snow for some, snow and ice for rest

Syracuse, N.Y. — The winter weather forecast for Central New York has worsened with up to 2 feet of lake effect snow in some areas and snow and ice in other areas. The National Weather Service Sunday morning issued updated winter weather advisories and a lake effect snow warning. They call for more snow and ice and instead of ending today are extended through 1 a.m. Tuesday.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Stormtracker 2 Alert Day for heavy lake effect snowfall Monday

Travel will continue to be tricky in Central New York as we head into Monday. Sunday's ice accumulation caused significant travel issues across the region. Freezing rain will very slowly change to rain this afternoon, as temperatures slowly climb above freezing. Improvements in road conditions will follow. A cold front arrives this evening and will bring a burst of snow to the region. The cold and wind to follow will set the stage for heavy lake effect snow Monday. Here's a look at the snowfall forecast:
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Cleveland.com

Winter Storm Watch in effect for Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake counties Monday; 6 to 10 inches of snow possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The National Weather Service in Cleveland said Sunday that a Winter Storm Watch for much of Northeast Ohio remains in effect for Monday. The notice is effective from before sunrise Monday through Tuesday morning, according to the NWS. Heavy lake effect snow is possible, with the chance that total snow accumulations could total between six to 10 inches. Gusts of wind could also reach about 35 mph.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm#Extreme Weather#Dwi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
MLive

Arctic air is putting Michigan in deep freeze, dangerously low wind chills ahead

The coldest air mass of the season is heading across Michigan on Sunday, bringing plummeting temperatures and some dangerously cold wind chills, according to the National Weather Service. While some snow is expected in the northern Lower Peninsula, areas of the Upper Peninsula are under a Winter Storm Warning until Monday night with heavy snow accumulation expected in some areas.
MICHIGAN STATE
Times Herald-Record

Times Herald-Record

419
Followers
212
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Middletown, NY from The Times Herald-Record at recordonline.com.

 http://recordonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy