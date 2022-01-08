Another winter storm is expected to hit the region Sunday.

Ice will be the primary problem with this storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Sunday that includes all of southeastern New York.

The advisory will expire at different times in the seven counties that comprise the region.

Freezing rain is expected to begin falling early Sunday morning and continue into the late morning in some counties, and into the afternoon or even the evening in other counties.

Snow or sleet also could fall in some areas. Roads, bridges and sidewalks will be slippery. Power outages also are possible.

Hudson Valley : Snow closes schools, impacts Friday commute

Trial begins: Somers man accused of DWI in crash that killed two

Shooting investigation : Two teens shot in City of Newburgh

Freezing rain and sleet are expected to begin falling around 5 a.m. in Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties, according to the National Weather Service. Some snow could also be included in the mix in those counties.

In Orange, Rockland, Putnam and Westchester counties, precipitation consisting primarily of freezing rain will begin around 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service said the storm should end by around 11 a.m. in Westchester and Rockland counties, but will continue until around 2 p.m. in Orange, Putnam and Sullivan counties, and until 7 p.m. in Dutchess and Ulster counties.

Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties should see a light glaze of ice when the storm is over, while Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties could see as much as 1/10 of an inch of ice.

Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties also could see anywhere from a coating to an inch of snow and sleet.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for Hudson Valley