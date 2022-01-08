Heavy snow leaves many dead in northern Pakistan

As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam. "We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad. "Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades. The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.

