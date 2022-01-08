Heavy snow leaves many dead in northern Pakistan

At least 22 people, including 10 children, have died in Pakistan’s popular hill station Murree after heavy overnight snowfall caused traffic jams that trapped tourists in their vehicles, with many freezing to death and some likely dying due to asphyxiation from car fumes.Rescue 1122, an emergency service in the country’s Punjab province, said the victims included an assistant sub-inspector of Islamabad police and seven members of his family.Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar declared a state of emergency in hospitals, police stations, administration offices and Rescue 1122 services.He has directed authorities to open the government’s offices and rest houses for...
As unprecedented snowfall thawed at a popular Pakistan mountain resort on Sunday, rescued tourists were found reckoning with the deaths of 22 fellow travellers in a frozen traffic jam.
"We didn't get any type of alert from society, from the government, from Google, from the news, from the weather," said 18-year-old Duaa Kashif Ali, a tourist from Islamabad.
"Locals helped us," she told AFP, after emerging from a guesthouse where she waited out the worst snowstorm witnessed by Murree in decades.
The mountain-perch town -- 70 kilometres (45 miles) northeast of Islamabad -- has long been a favourite for tourists, who swarmed to see vistas dusted with fresh snowfall this week.
After a week of heavy rain on the island of Sumatra in Indonesia, more than 32,000 people have been displaced, and three children have died. Many more people are unaccounted for across the region. Torrential rains overtook the island on December 31, 2021, causing destructive flash floods in four districts. Since then, persistent rain has left parts of Northern Sumatra underwater.
