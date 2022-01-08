ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man fatally struck by train while trying to save Bronx gang assault victim: NYPD

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLuki_0dgP5Vvu00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking for a large group of people they said are behind an assault at a Bronx subway station that turned deadly when one of their victims fell on the tracks.

On New Year’s Day at about 2:40 a.m., police said a group of people approached a 38-year-old man at the southbound B/D platform at the Fordham Road station, cops said.

Police said a knife was taken out, and the victim was assaulted.

During the course of the assault, police said the 38-year-old man fell onto the tracks while an oncoming train approached.

Another person, a 36-year-old man, tried to help the man from the tracks, but was struck by the oncoming train, killing him.

The 38-year-old man was not struck by the train, but was brought to a hospital with a fractured arm.

The suspects fled in unknown directions. Police released photos of the people being sought for the gang assault, taken from near where the deadly attack happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.

Comments / 5

zoop
1d ago

When the robbery victim identifies one of more of the thugs hopefully that will lead to the arrest of the whole gang. Once that happens they should all be executed quickly. No prison, no rehab just death. Saves taxpayer money and definitely will prevent future crimes.

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Subway#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy