Man fatally struck by train while trying to save Bronx gang assault victim: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police are looking for a large group of people they said are behind an assault at a Bronx subway station that turned deadly when one of their victims fell on the tracks.

On New Year’s Day at about 2:40 a.m., police said a group of people approached a 38-year-old man at the southbound B/D platform at the Fordham Road station, cops said.

Police said a knife was taken out, and the victim was assaulted.

During the course of the assault, police said the 38-year-old man fell onto the tracks while an oncoming train approached.

Another person, a 36-year-old man, tried to help the man from the tracks, but was struck by the oncoming train, killing him.

The 38-year-old man was not struck by the train, but was brought to a hospital with a fractured arm.

The suspects fled in unknown directions. Police released photos of the people being sought for the gang assault, taken from near where the deadly attack happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 1-800-577-TIPS or on the Spanish line at 1-888-57-PISTA.