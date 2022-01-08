Sign up for Athens Banner-Herald national championship updates & stories from Indianapolis

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Local Byron-Bergen Chapter Attends 94th National FFA ConventionGenesee Valley PublicationsIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Mother Desperately Searching For 24-Year Old Daughter. Where is Nakyla Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: Colts Snap Patriots’ Winning StreakFlurrySportsIndianapolis, IN
Remembering Bob Saget: A 'sweet guy' who became 'accidentally enormously famous'
New York (CNN Business) — A version of this article first appeared in the "Reliable Sources" newsletter. You can sign up for free right here. Bob Saget was "an ever-present figure in American living rooms," as Phil Mattingly said on CNN Sunday night. That's why Saget's sudden death at...
Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
Malfunctioning space heater blamed in Bronx fire that killed 10 adults, 9 children
New York City Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said a malfunctioning electric space heater caused the Bronx apartment fire that killed 19 people, including nine children, and injured dozens of others Sunday morning. The late-morning fire quickly expanded because a door in the two-level second-floor unit where the blaze started was...
Police pull pilot from plane moments before train crash
Police body-camera video shows a harrowing rescue in California, where a small plane crashed on railroad tracks shortly after takeoff from a suburban Los Angeles airfield
Chicago fight with teachers union stretches into 2nd week
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago school leaders canceled class a fourth day in the nation’s third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers’ union over remote learning and other COVID-19 safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro...
GOP Sen. Ron Johnson announces bid for third term in Wisconsin
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said Sunday that he has decided to seek a third term, setting up a bitter clash with Democrats in what is expected to be one of the hardest-fought races of 2022. "Today, I am announcing I will continue to fight for freedom in the public realm...
Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest
MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.http://onlineathens.com
