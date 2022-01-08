ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sign up for Athens Banner-Herald national championship updates & stories from Indianapolis

By McClain Baxley, Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
Athens Banner-Herald
 1 day ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Indianapolis, IN
Football
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

US, Russia meet for talks amid tensions linked to Ukraine

GENEVA (AP) — Senior U.S. and Russian officials launched special talks on strategic stability on Monday as part of a flurry of diplomatic activity in Europe this week aimed at defusing tensions over a Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, though no major breakthrough was immediately in sight.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#American Football#Uga Sports#Iphone#The Banner Herald
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Athens Banner-Herald

Athens Banner-Herald

1K+
Followers
283
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Athens, GA from Online Athens.

 http://onlineathens.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy