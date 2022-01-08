ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cause unknown as 2-alarm fire in Worcester displaces 10 residents

By Henry Schwan, Telegram & Gazette
 1 day ago

WORCESTER — It’s unknown what caused a Friday night fire at a three-decker on Grammont Road that forced residents from their home.

The investigation continues, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported, and Roche said 10 residents were displaced from 16 Grammont Road. Nine of the 10, including three children, are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, said the organization's spokeswoman.

A second-floor bathroom is where the fire started, Roche said, and it extended to the third floor. Extensive water damage resulted, and the home will be boarded up.

A total of 13 firefighters were on scene after the initial call came in at 6:25 p.m. that reported a gas smell.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves, and the blaze was upgraded to two alarms to ensure proper manpower.

Firefighters put out the blaze in 20 minutes, despite encountering a frozen hydrant. They quickly connected to a nearby hydrant as a water source.

“The crews did a great job under difficult conditions,” Roche said.

The three-decker is owned by Waldemar Parafinowicz and has an assessed value of $396,900, according to online records from the city assessor's office.

Contact Henry Schwan at henry.schwan@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @henrytelegram

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Cause unknown as 2-alarm fire in Worcester displaces 10 residents

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
