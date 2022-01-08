Cause unknown as 2-alarm fire in Worcester displaces 10 residents

WORCESTER — It’s unknown what caused a Friday night fire at a three-decker on Grammont Road that forced residents from their home.

The investigation continues, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said Saturday morning.

No injuries were reported, and Roche said 10 residents were displaced from 16 Grammont Road. Nine of the 10, including three children, are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, said the organization's spokeswoman.

A second-floor bathroom is where the fire started, Roche said, and it extended to the third floor. Extensive water damage resulted, and the home will be boarded up.

A total of 13 firefighters were on scene after the initial call came in at 6:25 p.m. that reported a gas smell.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the eaves, and the blaze was upgraded to two alarms to ensure proper manpower.

Firefighters put out the blaze in 20 minutes, despite encountering a frozen hydrant. They quickly connected to a nearby hydrant as a water source.

“The crews did a great job under difficult conditions,” Roche said.

The three-decker is owned by Waldemar Parafinowicz and has an assessed value of $396,900, according to online records from the city assessor's office.

