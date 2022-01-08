ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tristan Thompson Get Dunked On Twice In 1 Minute

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

During the game between the Sacramento Kings and Denver Nuggets, Jeff Green had two dunks on Tristan Thompson in one minute. The Nuggets defeated the Kings 121-112.

The Sacramento Kings were in Colorado taking on the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, and during the game Nuggets forward Jeff Green had two huge dunks on Kings forward Tristan Thompson.

What made them so special?

Green had the two dunks on Thompson in one minute.

The Nuggets ran the first play to succession, and then ran the play once more, and both were successful dunks by Green.

The clip of the two dunks can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Ballislife.

The Nuggets picked up the win on their home court beating the Kings 121-112.

The win advances the Nuggets to 19-18 on the season, and they are currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Kings, they fell to 16-25 on the season, and are the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

