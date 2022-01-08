ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

6 TSA leaders share tips on getting through airport security during the pandemic

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GSF7L_0dgP58xg00

(WFXR) – As more people elect to travel, you might not be aware of some changes that have taken hold at airports across the country as the pandemic continues.

While security is the TSA’s (Travel Safety Administration) top priority, the health and safety of its employees and those who are traveling are of its utmost importance.

Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’

The TSA remains in close communication with the CDC, government agencies and medical professionals to continue carrying out its security mission safely and effectively during the pandemic.

If you are traveling by air, here are a few suggestions that TSA Federal Security Directors want to share.

John Bambury, TSA Federal Security Director for John F. Kennedy International Airport: “You’ve heard it a thousand times—wear a mask. I wear a mask every single day at the airport, which is one of the top recommendations from the CDC. If you’re flying, you should also consider carrying an extra mask so that if the elastic band snaps on your mask, you’ve got a spare one handy. Also, you may want to change into a fresh mask upon arrival at your destination. If you don’t have a mask, the TSA officer at the travel document checking podium will offer you one for free. When you get to the travel document podium, the TSA officer will ask you to remove your mask for just a few seconds to verify that your face matches the ID that you are presenting.”

Scott T. Johnson, TSA Federal Safety Director for Washington’s Dulles International and Ronald Reagan National Airports: “Consider enrolling in TSA PreCheck® because it gets you through the checkpoint conveniently and more quickly than a standard checkpoint lane, making it even more valuable in today’s travel climate. TSA PreCheck passengers spend less time waiting in line and keep their shoes, belts and jackets on during screening and electronics in their carry-ons, reducing overall contact during screening. Travelers in the program also are permitted to leave their 3-1-1 liquids bag in their carry-on bags.”

Gerardo Spero, TSA Federal Safety Director for Philadelphia International Airport: “Know before you go. By that, I mean that you need to know what is in your carry-on bag before you head to the airport to ensure that you have nothing prohibited with you. Prohibited items such as large liquids, knives, pepper spray, loose ammunition, and other prohibited items result in our need to open your carry-on bag and remove them. This keeps you in the checkpoint for an extra few minutes while one of our TSA officers opens your carry-on to search and eventually remove the item. We want to get you through the security checkpoint efficiently and quickly. Prohibited items slow you down.”

Get breaking news, weather, and sports by subscribing to WFXR’s email list

Thomas Carter, TSA Federal Security Director for Newark Liberty International Airport: “The CDC recommends washing your hands frequently. Consider washing your hands before and after completing the security screening process. If it is not possible to wash your hands, please use hand sanitizer. TSA has instituted a temporary exemption from the 3-1-1 rule , that permits travelers to carry up to one 12-ounce container of liquid hand sanitizer per passenger, in carry-on bags. You can also bring individual hand wipes or a large tub of hand wipes with you to help wipe down your hands and even handles of your carry-on bags.”

John C. Allen, TSA Federal Security Director for Yeager Airport: “Do your best to socially distance from others whenever possible. By that I mean, leave some extra space between the traveler in line ahead of you. Take that an extra step back. After you go through the checkpoint scanner, that’s another opportunity to take an extra step back while you wait for your carry-on items along the conveyor belt. Look around, see where you can wait for your carry-on items a little farther away from fellow passengers. Then take your belongings off to the side to put on your shoes, jacket and other items so that you’ve got some extra space of your own to recompose.”

Grant Goodlett, TSA Federal Security Director for Baltimore/Washington International – Thurgood Marshall Airport: “If you haven’t traveled in a while, you will notice that TSA has installed acrylic shields in checkpoints in an effort to make the screening process safer for passengers and our workforce by reducing the potential of exposure to the coronavirus. Please don’t walk around these acrylic shields to interact with our TSA officers. The shields have small vents to allow for conversation, questions and answers to be shared.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Two in custody after accused of shoplifting, assaulting Danville officer, and crashing twice while fleeing

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Two North Carolina men were arrested for multiple charges after they reportedly assaulted a police officer and crashed into two vehicles following a shoplifting incident at a Danville Walmart Friday afternoon, leaving three people — including the officer — injured. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, the Danville Police […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Security#Yeager Airport#Security Checkpoint#Tsa#Cdc#Dulles International
WSJM

TSA Offers Tips For Flying This Weekend

This weekend will be another busy one at airports as people flew to and from holiday gatherings and bowl games. Detroit TSA Federal Security Director Steve Lorincz told Michigan News Network the TSA made some changes due to COVID and you just had to have your drivers license or passport ready.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
johnnyjet.com

These Are the Only Masks Travelers Should Be Wearing, According to Experts

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Disclosure, visit this page.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPTV

Behind-the-scenes look at TSA's airport baggage system

DALLAS, Tx. — Have you ever wondered what happens to your checked luggage at the airport?. Here's a behind-the-scenes look inside the extensive airport baggage system, run by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But how do your bags make it onto the plane?. TSA showed us the part of...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear: Are they worth it?

If you're an optimist, you might soon start planning a summer vacation in the hopes that the omicron variant will subside as the warmer months return -- and that it won't be replaced by yet another widespread COVID strain. But who wants to start a vacation -- particularly a well-earned trip after the past two years -- by standing in a long line at the airport?
LIFESTYLE
SlashGear

As travel tensions rise, unruly fliers could lose their TSA PreCheck

Though travel has largely resumed despite the ongoing pandemic, there are a number of rules in place for those who wish to board a plane — including, chiefly, the need to wear a mask. This simple requirement has resulted in a number of altercations, including some mid-flight, and now the TSA is warning such behaviors will come with additional consequences.
TRAVEL
InsideHook

A Whole Lot of People Tried Bringing Guns on Planes in 2021

The Transportation Security Administration’s policies are pretty clear when it comes to guns and air travel. “You may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only,” the agency’s guidelines state. “Declare the firearm and/or ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter.” Seems very straightforward, without any wiggle room. You’d think so, anyway.
LIFESTYLE
Reason.com

Airport Security Measures Are Popular, But Pointless

"Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard," H.L. Mencken once wrote. It's a wonderfully cynical sentiment that rings true when you realize that many people currently trudging through air-travel misery think that ritualistically lining up to be prodded and groped by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is a worthwhile part of the ordeal. That would be fine if they reserved the experience for themselves, but they drag the rest of us through what evidence says is a pointless gauntlet. It's a reminder that popular policy isn't the same thing as wise and sensible policy.
LIFESTYLE
WFXR

WFXR

2K+
Followers
580
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy