ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartselle, AL

FBI: Alabama man used app to hire someone to carry out ‘most brutal rape imaginable’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kait Newsum
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4x9s_0dgP54Qm00

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. ( WHNT ) – A man from Hartselle, Alabama, is in custody following an investigation by the FBI, who claims he tried to hire someone to kidnap and brutally rape a woman in Wisconsin.

Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested by the FBI at his family’s home in Hartselle Thursday morning, where he was charged with attempted kidnapping and attempting to entice someone to cross state lines to commit a sexual crime.

According to court documents, Mann carefully planned an entire attack on a woman he had previously talked with online but had never met in person.

The documents stated that Detective Berg with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota was monitoring the social media messaging platform “Kik” in an undercover capacity. On Dec. 29, Berg was monitoring a group called “Abduction and R@pe 3” where users describe various fantasies, request the sexual assault of others (with either a knowing or unknowing victim), and trade rape/sexual assault videos.

Texas couple charged $3,973 for COVID-19 testing: ‘Makes me sick to my stomach’

Court documents stated Berg saw a new user with the screen name “Dylan H,” whose Kik account posted a message in the “Abduction and R@pe 3” group around 1:29 p.m. that read, “Can anyone abduct and rape a ***** in Wisconsin?”

Berg messaged Dylan H. saying he was interested in helping with the request. “Dylan H.” then provided the name of the victim as a person from Wisconsin that he wanted to have kidnapped and raped. Records state Mann offered the detective $2,000 to complete the task.

“Dylan H.” also sent Berg several pictures of the woman along with a physical address in Sun Prarie, Wisconsin. He described her as an “ex-friend” and requested that she “needs the most brutal **** rape imaginable.”

“Dylan H.” told Berg he had tried to do this before, but the person who was going to carry out the act tried to expose him.

Court documents stated that during their chats, Berg told “Dylan H.” that he lived in Minnesota. “Dylan H.” asked how long of a drive it would be from where he lived to where the victim lived.

At this point, Berg contacted the Sun Prairie Police Department in Wisconsin to find the woman to ensure she would be safe. Investigators with the SPPD were able to verify the woman was a real person and contacted her to inform her of the situation.

Law enforcement then devised a plan to ensure her safety.

Sinéad O’Connor reveals son, 17, has died after going missing

On Dec. 30, Berg called “Dylan H.” and recorded their conversation. During that call, “Dylan H.” confirmed his request to have the woman abducted and raped, stating it was not just a fantasy. Court documents stated that he confirmed the woman was a former friend/acquaintance and said he would want a video of the abduction and sexual assault to confirm it was carried out as he wished.

That evening, Berg asked the woman if she knew anyone in Georgia. She remembered the name, “Matthias Mann,” but told Berg they only talked online and had never met in person. She also gave investigators a screenshot of Mann.

The detective continued talking with “Dylan H.” on Kik and through text messages over the first weekend in January. He agreed to pay the detective $100 for gas money and $2,000 once the rape was completed.

Through a series of subpoenas and search warrants to telephone service and internet providers, investigators determined “Dylan H.” had ties to Georgia and Hartselle. Eventually, “Dylan H.” was identified as Matthias Mann.

The woman contacted investigators over that same weekend to say she had received crude messages from the phone number associated with Mann, as well as a $10 donation to a GoFundMe she had set up a year ago.

On Monday, Mann contacted Berg and told him to send the video of the rape concealed in a DVD case to him in the mail at a Hartselle address, which is believed to be where he lives with his parents.

On Tuesday, Alabama FBI Agent Christopher Hendon was contacted by a detective with the Owatonna Police Department in Minnesota, alerting him to the situation. Law enforcement then went to Mann’s address and found a car registered in his name in the driveway.

On Wednesday, Mann sent the detective $75 through Zelle for “miscellaneous” expenses.

Mann is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Second suspect acquitted in 2017 Columbus nursing home death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio judge has acquitted a certified nurse practitioner of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in the 2017 death of a man at a Columbus nursing home, the second acquittal since the indictment of seven workers at the facility. A Franklin County judge acquitted 55-year-old Kimberly Potter of Delaware of all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Friday night fatal east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a fatal shooting Friday in east Columbus. Columbus police arrested Genghis Z. Shakhan, 22, on a murder charge Saturday afternoon. Police said Shakhan was identified as the suspect and was arrested without incident a short time later by the department’s SWAT team. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Hartselle, AL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Hartselle, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Over 18,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Today’s new case numbers reported breaks a three-day streak of 19,000+ cases reported each day. Numbers as of Saturday, Jan. 8 follow: Total Change New cases 2,170,139 +18,310 Hospitalizations 99,439 +269 ICU admissions […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Shooting at industrial complex leaves 1 person dead

UPDATE: A suspect has been arrested in this shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after a shooting at an industrial complex on the city’s east side. The person was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. on Friday night at Mount Carmel East, according to an officer from the homicide unit, after being shot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
NBC4 Columbus

Dublin resident continues helping Kentucky tornado victims

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been one month since tornadoes devastated Mayfield and other parts of western Kentucky, with recovery expected to take years. Some central Ohio residents once called Mayfield home and want to help. In the days following the tornadoes, Ratul Ahmed collected donations, packed his car full of supplies, and went back […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Firefighter injured Blendon Township fire

BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A firefighter was hospitalized after falling through a floor overnight. The fire was reported at a home along Chickadee Place, when the firefighter with Plain Township fell.   The firefighter had minor injuries, and the family in the home was able to make it out safely.   The cause of […]
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Fbi#Kidnapping#Whnt#Court#Kik
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in back seat of burned-out vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that burned on Friday evening at 8:40 p.m.. Dispatchers at the Columbus Division of Police say that firefighters found the dead person at 8:53 p.m. on North Yale Avenue and McKinley Avenue in the Franklinton area. Police say they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

(AP) — Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation […]
HEALTH SERVICES
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: Just over 19,000 new cases and less than 100 new hospitalizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Sunday, Jan. 9 follow: Total Change New cases 2,189,228 +19,089 Hospitalizations 99,531 +92 ICU admissions 12,038 +6 Deaths* 30,072 N/A *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Schottenstein family member pleads guilty to insider trading cases that netted him $635K

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A member of the Schottenstein family is pleading guilty in an insider trading case. In a plea agreement, David Schottenstein is admitting to conspiring to commit securities fraud, according to documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Boston. The documents say Schottenstein made more than $634,895 in three […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: Third day of 19,000+ cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Friday, Jan. 7 follow: Total Change New cases 2,151,829 +19,563 Hospitalizations 99,170 +440 ICU admissions 12,007 +51 Deaths* 30,072 398 *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy