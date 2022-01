OSWEGO – The Oswego Winged Super Challenge is pleased to announce the Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Oswego as the official hotel of the series in 2022. Located at 140 E. 13th St. in Oswego, the Holiday Inn Express & Suites is in close proximity to all major travel routes including State Route 104 and State Route 481.

