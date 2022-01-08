ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Commercially Developed, Open-Source AID Systems Deemed Safe and Effective

By Lauren Massaro
Cover picture for the articleGleaning data from real-world studies, investigators determined that commercially developed and open-source automated insulin dosing systems are safe and effective. A systematic review summarizing real-world evidence on available automated insulin dosing(AID) systems concluded that commercially developed and open-source AID systems are safe and effective treatment options for people with diabetes (PwD)...

FDA Approves New Skin-Clearing Drug for Atopic Dermatitis

On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only treatment that addresses IL-13 cytokine in adults diagnosed with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis. The decision to allow the release of LEO Pharma‘s Adbry (tralokinumab-ldrm) to the public follows positive results from the Phase III ECZTRA...
“A Viable Option” for Treating Schizophrenia Receives FDA Approval

The supplemental new drug application of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in pediatric patients aged 13 to 17 received FDA approval. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Otsuka and Lundbeck’s supplemental new drug application (sNDA) of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia in pediatric patients aged 13 to 17.1.
Novavax Vaccine Shows 90.4% Efficacy Against COVID-19

Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 90.4% efficacy in a phase 3 trial with no moderate or severe cases reported among participants in the treatment group. Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective in adults in the United States and Mexico, according to the latest phase 3 trial, which showed efficacy of 90.4%.
FDA grants Fast Track status to Genprex’s drug for NSCLC treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted fast track designation (FTD) to Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa Immunogene Therapy, plus Keytruda to treat histologically confirmed unresectable stage III or IV non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The combination treatment is intended for use in NSCLC patients whose disease...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Telisotuzumab Vedotin for Advanced EGFR Wild Type nsqNSCLC

Telisotuzumab vedotin has shown interim efficacy in patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer and has now been granted breakthrough therapy designation from the FDA. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (ABBV-399) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal...
Patritumab Deruxtecan Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Metastatic or Locally Advanced EGFR+ NSCLC

Patritumab deruxtecan has been granted a breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA to accelerate its development for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after treatment with a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies. The FDA has...
Ionis and AstraZeneca close deal to develop and commercialize eplontersen

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS), the leader in RNA-targeted therapies, today announced the closing of the collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, Ionis' investigational antisense medicine for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR), following expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act).
Product Approvals and Launches

Cullinan Oncology’s CLN-081 today received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Yusimry, the Seventh Adalimumab Biosimilar, Gains FDA Approval. December 26, 2021. Article. Despite being the seventh adalimumab biosimilar approved in the United States,...
Real-World Study Finds Dupilumab Safe, Effective for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis

Korean patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis achieved and maintained markedly improved skin clearance with dupilumab treatment in a real-world setting, including in the face and hands. A real-world analysis of Korean patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) showed that treatment with dupilumab provided significant improvement in skin clearance that was...
Study: Cemiplimab More Cost-effective Than Chemotherapy for Some Patients With NSCLC

An analysis concluded that cemiplimab may be more cost-effective than chemotherapy as first-line treatment for some US patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In the United States, cemiplimab serves as a cost-effective option for first-line treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who are at least 50% programmed cell death receptor ligand-1 (PD-L1) positive, according to an analysis published in Clinical Oncology.
Analysis Supports Use of Erenumab Among Migraineurs With, Without History of Aura

Findings of a post hoc analysis revealed a beneficial safety and efficacy profile for erenumab use among migraineurs with aura. Findings of a secondary analysis of randomized clinical trials revealed erenumab, a fully human monoclonal antibody, may be a safe and effective treatment option for migraineurs with and without history of aura. Results were published in JAMA Neurology.
CLN-081 Receives Breakthrough Therapy Designation for NSCLC

Cullinan Oncology’s CLN-081 today received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Cullinan Oncology’s CLN-081, an orally available, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, today received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for...
Research Finds MRP8/14 May Be a Biomarker of Systemic Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis

Investigation into myeloid-related protein 8/14 (MRP8/14) serves as an important next step of translational research to discovering a diagnostic biomarker for systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis. An editorial published in Rheumatology described a study’s findings regarding myeloid-related protein 8/14 (MRP8/14) as an important and potentially conclusive next step of translational research...
Molecular Profiling Identifies Potential Prognostic Biomarker for Treatment Response in HNSCC

Human papillomavirus surrogate marker p16 was identified as a potential prognostic biomarker for standard-of-care immune checkpoint blockade therapy response in non-oropharyngeal head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Real-world overall survival among patients with oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) and non-OP head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) differed significantly based...
Researchers Use fMRI to Examine Neuroplasticity in Dysphagia Caused by PD

Researchers sought to examine the effect on corresponding regions of the brain after patients with Parkinson disease (PD) and swallowing problems underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) after receiving 10 sessions of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation. A case-control study in China used task-state functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to study...
COVAX Data Show Similar COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Between General Public, Patients With RMD

The safety profiles of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease (RMD) was comparable with patients with non-inflammatory RMD and the general population, according to a new study. New COVAX data revealed the safety profiles of COVID-19 vaccines in patients with inflammatory rheumatic and musculoskeletal disease (I-RMD)...
Active Video Games Improve Balance Better Than Conventional Rehab in MS

Video games that involve physical exertion was found to be more effective at improving balance in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) compared with more conventional rehabilitation methods, investigators concluded. Conducting balance rehabilitation using exergames, which are video games that involve physical exertion, was found to be more effective than conventional...
