Review: Commercially Developed, Open-Source AID Systems Deemed Safe and Effective
Gleaning data from real-world studies, investigators determined that commercially developed and open-source automated insulin dosing systems are safe and effective. A systematic review summarizing real-world evidence on available automated insulin dosing(AID) systems concluded that commercially developed and open-source AID systems are safe and effective treatment options for people with diabetes (PwD)...www.ajmc.com
Comments / 0