ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whitey Morgan And The 78’s Cover Of “I’m On Fire” Is Still One Of The Best Out There

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c2fUN_0dgP15SL00

How the hell did I forget about this one?

I’ve been really digging our Modern Day Outlaws Playlist lately, (and once again, sorry to Spotify’s Indigo playlist, we’ve been cranking out playlists like this for years) and I came across this gem today.

I don’t know how I let this song slip through the cracks, but Whitey Morgan and the 78’s have an incredible cover of the Bruce Springsteen hit, “I’m On Fire.”

Originally, written and recorded by The Boss himself, Mr. Bruce Springsteen, “I’m On Fire” was the fourth single from his 1985 Born In The USA album.

Whitey’s version adds just enough twang to make you feel like you’re at the Double Deuce bar in Roadhouse, a perfect combination of their sound with Springsteen’s heartland rock sound.

And when I say perfect it, it’s a million times better than the original version.

The song comes from their inaugural 2008 Honky Tonks and Cheap Motels album, and it’s what we like to call a “certified twanger.”

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
Telegraph

Bruce Springsteen leads ageing rockers in race to cash in music rights

Bruce Springsteen fans treated to a special New York set last month were unaware of the career-defining moment taking place off stage. Just a day after he joined Steve Earle and The Dukes for a charity performance, The Boss unveiled a $500m (£369m) music rights sale that cemented his place in rock's hall of fame.
MUSIC
kxgn.com

Morgan Wallen’s ‘Dangerous’ is the best selling album of 2021

Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” is the best-selling album of 2021, despite the controversy surrounding the country star over his use of a racial slur. The 28-year-old’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” sold more than 3 million copies. Wallen ended up beating out the likes of Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” that sold 1.85 million copies, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” with 2.69 and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon” with more than 1.4 million copies.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
sflcn.com

Rad Dixon’s Best Reggae Lovers Rock Cover EP Out Now

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – From Alton Ellis to Dennis Brown and Sanchez, Jamaican singers have never hidden their admiration for ‘foreign’ artists. Rad Dixon is no different. For Best Reggae Lovers Rock Covers, his new EP, the South Florida-based singer does just that on some of his personal favorites.
MUSIC
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 78#Double Deuce
American Songwriter

Halsey’s LP ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ Gets Deluxe Release

On Monday (January 3), Grammy Award-winning songwriter and performer Halsey released a deluxe edition of her Grammy-nominated 2021 LP, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The new edition of the record, which is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album, features two new songs, “Nightmare Reprise” and “People Disappear Here.” All 16 songs on the deluxe edition were written by Halsey.
Ultimate Classic Rock

See Photos of Your Favorite Rock Stars in 1982

The early '80s were a pivotal time in rock music, and 1982 saw the old guard contending with a new wave of hungry up-and-comers ready to stake their claim for rock royalty. On one hand, you had releases by two of the three surviving Beatles. Paul McCartney reunited with producer George Martin for the critically acclaimed Tug of War, which became his last No. 1 album in the U.S. for 36 years. George Harrison, meanwhile, flew under the radar with the breezy Gone Troppo, which failed to chart in the U.K. and became his only post-Beatles solo album to miss the Top 20 in the States.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
vhnd.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Names The 11 Albums That Changed His Life, Includes Two From Van Halen

Wolfgang Van Halen has come up with 11 albums that have changed his life and two of them come from Van Halen. In a recent interview with Louder‘s Dave Everley, Wolfgang picked a list of albums (in no particular order, according to Wolfgang) that have shaped his musical path so far and included 1981’s Fair Warning and 1995’s Balance.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC
guitar.com

Why does Greta Van Fleet’s music sound so much like Led Zeppelin?

It’s impossible to imagine a world without Led Zeppelin… unless apparently, you’re Greta Van Fleet. From the moment the Grammy-winning four-piece burst on to the scene, the Michigan rockers have drawn heavy comparison with hard rock’s most iconic and influential band. In recent years everyone from NME and Rolling Stone to Ultimate Guitar have noted the striking similarity between Led Zeppelin’s legendary sound and the music GVF began making decades later. Even Robert Plant chimed in, claiming that “they are Led Zeppelin I” in 2017.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy