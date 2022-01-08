Denzel Ward to COVID-19 List, Browns Make Other Roster Moves

The last time Denzel Ward played against the Cincinnati Bengals he intercepted a pass from Joe Burrow and returned it 99-yards for a pick-six touchdown. Ward won’t get his chance to leave a mark in the final game of the 2021 season for the Cleveland Browns. The pro bowl corner has been placed on the COVID-19 list, along with linebacker Malcom Smith.

A tough ending for Ward on a season where he likely earned himself a big contract.

In Ward’s absence Cleveland will rely on rookie Greg Newsome II and second year corner Greedy Williams. Williams is questionable to play, but it looks like the Browns are going to need him with this news. The cornerback group for Cleveland has been solid this season in stepping up.

As one goes to the COVID-19 list, another name returns. Running back D’Ernest Johnson is going to be good to go as he has been activated. Important to note that Johnson could be the backup running back because Kareem Hunt is questionable. To make room the team waived linebacker Willie Harvey Jr.

The following players will be elevated from the practice squad for the final regular season game:

CB Brian Allen (standard)

S Adrian Colbert (standard)

CB Herb Miller (COVID-19 replacement)

DE Curtis Weaver (COVID-19 replacement)

G Hjalte Froholdt

