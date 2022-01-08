ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisa County, VA

A search party found the body of a Virginia man who tried to walk six miles home after his vehicle broke down during a snowstorm

By Taylor Ardrey
  • A Virginia man who attempted to walk home during a snowstorm this week was found dead.
  • Jacob Whaley told his family he would travel on foot after his vehicle fell in a ditch.
  • His body was located three days later in the woods by a search party, local news reported.

The body of a Virginia man who attempted to walk home after his truck broke down during a snowstorm was found earlier this week.

The man, Jacob Whaley, texted his family that he was walking six miles to his Lousia County home after his vehicle fell into a ditch amid the storm on Monday evening, WRIC-TV reported.

According to local news reports , about eight inches of snow hit Louisa County, resulting in fallen trees and dangerous road conditions.

The outlet reported that Whaley's family told authorities that they last received a text from the 34-year-old just before 9 p.m. informing them that he was lost.

According to the report, the Louisa County Sheriff's Office said deputies "immediately responded to the family's request" to check his path to his home near Greene's Corner Road, where they believed he might be. However, Whaley was not found that day.

On Thursday, three days after he disappeared, his body was found by a search party in the woods 200 yards away from Greene's Corner Road, Associated Press reported.

Whaley's family members slammed the Louisa County Sheriff's Office response to help him, with his mother telling WRIC-TV that she is "angry with this county."

In a statement, the sheriff's office expressed their condolences to Whaley's loved ones.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Jacob Whaley," the sheriff's office said in a statement, according to reports. "Missing Person's cases are always a top priority for the Louisa County Sheriff's Office, and we share in their grief and sorrow."

Rachael Ann
1d ago

if this storm and Virginia's shoddy response has show us anything, it's that the government is not going to rescue you. prepare a car kit in case you get stuck. do for yourself because clearly the government and authorities either don't care or are unable to help.

John Ray
1d ago

I'm sorry for the family's loss. However, he made the decision to try to walk home. At that point, the Sheriff did the best they could. Too many people expect Emergency Services to perform miracles. Sometimes, they just cannot fix the problem.

Steff Marie
1d ago

It isn't that they don't care. Resources are spread far too thin. Knowing of a similar circumstance, one in which my family member survived, we can speculate different outcomes and still arrive nowhere. I agree with your statement regarding emergency preparedness in general. Be safe out there because the world we knew 20+ years ago just doesn't exist right now. I believe it is up to all of us to build it back better.

