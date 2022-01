The Daily Dawg Tags bring you all the Cleveland Browns news you need to know, including a look at where they will be selecting in the 2022 NFL Draft. A rough season is in the books as the Cleveland Browns wrapped up their 2021 campaign with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. They finished 8-9 which is far from what they were expecting, but the good news is they still have a lot of talent on their roster.

