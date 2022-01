Cops have positively identified two more women who the “Shopping Cart Killer” allegedly murdered. They were both found in a container near the Moon Inn Hotel in Alexandria, Virginia, on Dec. 15, police said. Stephanie Harrison, 48, was from across the country in Redding, California. Cheyenne Brown, 29–who officers tentatively named last month to attract more information about the case–was from Washington D.C. Not only that, but there could be a fifth victim in Washington D.C., they said. Once again, authorities are asking the public’s help for any information they know about alleged serial killer Anthony Eugene Robinson, 35. They announced Friday that he used the Plenty of Fish, and Tagged dating apps to lure victims.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO