ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, NJ

Girls basketball: Pedrani helps lead Somerville over J.P. Stevens

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Pedrani had 24 points to help lead Somerville to a 46-39 win over J.P. Stevens on Saturday in Edison. Somerville led 13-7 after a quarter...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Boys hockey: Passaic Tech over Indian Hills

John Kensicki, Brian Gaboda and Rhys Lawrence each had a goal for Passaic Tech on Sunday as the team picked up a 3-1 win over Indian Hills at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Kensicki’s goal came with 28 seconds left in the opening period, answering the game’s first goal from Indian Hills’ Ryan Downes two minutes earlier.
WAYNE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerville, NJ
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Edison, NJ
Sports
Somerville, NJ
Sports
City
Edison, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Bergen Catholic over Paramus Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Will Richardson scored a game-high 19 points while Julian Brown brought 16 more as Bergen Catholic, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 72-37, over Paramus Catholic in Oradell. Terry Copeland and David Munro added 10 points apiece for Bergen Catholic (7-1), which has now won three games in a row since losing to No. 2 Roselle Catholic, 85-70, on January 2.
PARAMUS, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edison
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Hidalgo passes 1,000 in Paul VI win

Hannah Hidalgo scored 20 points to pass the 1,000-point mark for her career and help Paul VI to a 54-46 win over Cardinal O’Hara (Pa.) on Sunday at the BlueStar High School Invitational at RiverWinds Community Center in West Deptford. Hidalgo, the state’s leading scorer this season at 30.8...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Mahwah edges Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley - Boys ice hockey recap

Tyler Schroeder’s backhand shot with 1:59 to play made the difference as Mahwah won, 3-2, over Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley at the Ice Vault in Wayne. Johnny Russenberger staked Mahwah (9-4) to a 2-0 lead in the second period before Michael Brogna scored his first goal near the close of the period for Wayne Hills/Wayne Valley (7-5-2).
MAHWAH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Army West Point
NJ.com

Camden Catholic rolls past Wildwood Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Camden Catholic ran its record to 8-2 by securing a 72-22 victory over Wildwood Catholic in the Seagull Classic, held at Holy Spirit in Absecon. Camden Catholic, which started the season at 6-0 before going 2-2 in its last four games, will look to win two in its second in a row on Tuesday at Cherry Hill West.
ABSECON, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: McCracken, Fathi have big-time scoring days in win for Wildwood

Macie McCracken put in 33 points and Imene Fathi had 23 as Wildwood defeated Our Lady of Mercy 74-62 at the Seagull Classic played at Holy Spirit in Absecon. McCracken, a freshman, has reached double figures in all five games on the season, but 19 against Holy Spirit on Dec. 30 was her previous career high. Fathi, a senior, was one off her career high of 24, set twice and most recently in last season’s opener against Penns Grove.
WILDWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

N.J. wrestlers receive seeds for Escape the Rock; 3 are No. 1

Three New Jersey wrestlers received No. 1 seeds at for the Escape the Rock Tournament at Council Rock South High School (Pa.) next Saturday and Sunday. St. John Vianney freshman Anthony Knox (113 pounds), Kingsway senior Dakota Morris (160) and Camden Catholic senior Martin Cosgrove (215) all grabbed top spots in their bracket when the tournament was seeded on Sunday.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

No. 12 Westfield gets by Glen Rock - Boys ice hockey recap

Matt Beke found the net with 8:40 to play as Westfield, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 2-0, over Glen Rock at the Ice House in Hackensack. Spencer Brown, who had an assist, added an empty net goal with 16 seconds to go for Westfield (9-2) while Jake Watson stopped all 25 shots to receive the shutout.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers wrestling upended by Wisconsin, no longer unbeaten | Match results

Rutgers’ torrid start came to a sudden halt in the heartland. Sixteenth-ranked Wisconsin swept the toss-ups, notched a revenge upset and received a close-out finish from its heralded big man as it downed the No. 12 Scarlet Knights, 19-14 with a 6-4 bout split, on Sunday in Madison. The loss snaps Rutgers’ program-record 11-match win streak to start the season.
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
180K+
Followers
88K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy