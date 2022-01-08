ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Bruiser BMW M8 Gets 823-Horsepower Upgrade

By Nikesh Kooverjee
 1 day ago
The BMW M8 continues to be a firm favorite with Manhart. The MH8 800 takes the Bavarian sports GT and kits it out with some more power, new wheels, a tighter suspension, and eye-catching body paint. We guess there really are some people out there that believe the standard M8 is...

CarBuzz.com

